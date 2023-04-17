Insiders Dish New Deets On Kylie Jenner's Romance With Timothée Chalamet: 'She's Having A Lot Of Fun'

It’s Chalamet season for Kylie Jenner!

The 25-year-old reality star-turned-business mogul is doing her thing with new paramour Timothée Chalamet right now. And while that pairing proved to be a MAJOR surprise for fans when it first came to light earlier this month, it’s become a more normal vibe in recent days.

Now we are continuing to learn more about the duo, and judging by these new comments, it sounds like the 27-year-old Oscar nominee and the Kylie Cosmetics creator are enjoying lots of chemistry!

Late on Monday morning, ET published a report citing a new source who divulged key dalliance deets for the duo. This mole revealed that Kylie and Timothée are dead-set on keeping things low-key at this point. However, the insider called Chalamet’s presence in Kylie’s life “new and exciting,” so that’s fun!!

The source explained:

“They are keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes.”

Ooh!

While the insider didn’t reference Kylie’s notable exes — which include the rapper Tyga as well as baby daddy Travis Scott — by name, they did note how the Call Me By Your Name actor gives off a very different vibe. To wit:

“It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun.”

Nothing wrong with trying out something different! Just don’t count on Kylie going super-public with this relationship quite yet.

As Perezcious readers will recall, her car has been spotted pulling up to Timothée’s El Lay compound in recent days. And the pair opted for a super-secret taco date last week, as well. But they did NOT make any joint appearance at Coachella this past weekend or anything. And that was very much by design!!

The source told ET:

“Kylie decided she didn’t want to make things public with Timothée this past weekend at Coachella, and really just wanted to chill and have fun with her friends.”

We feel that! Besides, there was plenty of relationship drama during the first weekend of Coachella to completely tide us over on that front. For realz! So we’ll save Kylie and Timothée’s public push for another day. Ha!

FWIW, it sounds like the French Dispatch actor already has an in with the famous KarJenner family. Per the source, Chalamet counts Kendall Jenner among his pals, which will theoretically make it easier to bond with her little sis:

“Timothée is also friends with Kendall, so it’s been easy for Kylie to integrate him into her life.”

Interesting name drop! Of course, Kenny is feeling out her own potential relationship with Bad Bunny right now. So perhaps we’ll see some star-powered double dates soon??

Come to think of it, let’s double that double date desire. Kim Kardashian is single and ready to mingle, and Khloé Kardashian seriously deserves a caring, loyal man after all the s**t she has been through. How about an A-list quadruple date some time, ladies??

Since we came up with this idea, we’ll gladly take the exclusive on covering it, Kris Jenner. Please and thank you. LOLz!!!

Seriously, tho, what do y’all think of Kylie and Timothée, y’all??

Are you shippin’ Kylothée now that you’ve had a few days to let it simmer in your heads?!

