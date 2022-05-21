Bill Maher Claims Rise Of LGBT-Identifying People Akin To 'Experimenting On Children' In Controversial Rant

The latest “New Rules” editorial at the beginning of Bill Maher‘s late-night Friday talk show is drawing a lot of attention online on Saturday morning.

The longtime HBO host focused on LGBT-identifying individuals during a segment of his Real Time show on Friday night, and his comments are creating quite a stir.

Related: This Is The Same Guy Who Claimed Cancel Culture Is Supposedly Ruining America…

In the segment, Bill took aim at the rapidly-increasing rate at which people have self-identified as LGBT over the last several generations. While he acknowledged some of that was a good thing, he was also very skeptical about the rate of identification and pondered the social implications in his rant.

Focusing his wrath specifically on gender, at one point, Maher questioned having children be put on hormone blockers. The veteran TV host argued:

“Someone needs to say it — not everything’s about you. It’s okay to ask questions about something very new … We’re literally experimenting on children.”

Claiming science supposedly doesn’t know enough about the long-term effects of that decision, he argued “logic tells you there’s going to be problems,” and added smugly that “it’s not a lifestyle decision.”

Maher continued on from there, slamming this identification as being trendy rather than deeply thought out. He called out kids and teens for trying to do “anything to shock and challenge the squares who brought you up,” and termed them as “very stupid” and “impressionable,” and thus, supposedly susceptible to movements.

Related: Rose McGowan Says Bill Maher Did WHAT When She Was A Guest On His Show?!

Maher coldly claimed:

“Never forget childen are impressionable and very, very stupid. A boy who thinks he’s a girl maybe is just gay — or whatever Frasier was. … And maybe, if life makes you sad, ‘There are other solutions then hand me the d**k saw.”

And the late-night host and comedian went on:

“I understand that being trans is different, it’s innate. But kids do have phases. Kids are fluid about eveything. If they know at age 8 what they wanted to be, the world would be filled with cowboys and princesses. I wanted to be a pirate. Thank God no one scheduled me for eye removal and peg leg surgery.”

Ooof.

You can watch Maher’s full clip on LGBT identification and young people (below):

Obviously, that clip has already gotten a LOT of reaction online.

Maher’s name trended on Twitter early Saturday morning, with thousands of tweets pouring in from fans, viewers, critics, and others with all kinds of thoughts about Maher’s opinions.

Related: Bill Maher Says Fat Shaming Needs To Make A Comeback?! WTF???

What do U think about his words here, Perezcious readers?

Share your own opinions with us down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Real Time With Bill Maher/YouTube]