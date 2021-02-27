Bill Maher Claims Cancel Culture Is Ruining America -- And Cites Chris Harrison & The Bachelor As Proof!

Bill Maher wrapped up last night’s episode of Real Time with a piece that is still trending this morning.

On Friday night’s episode, Maher went after the modern-day cancel culture habits that tend to go on unchecked from time to time on social media. He shared a bunch of different examples that he felt were over the top, or being done in bad spirit, including Chris Harrison‘s (pressured) decision to step away from The Bachelor earlier this month.

Maher makes some good points, of course, and yet also gets pretty hyperbolic in his defense of free speech and his anger at what he perceives to be too much political correctness.

Watch the entire video (below) — it’s less than seven minutes long and Maher parallels McCarthyism and more while making his case:

