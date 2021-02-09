Alaskan Bush People Star Billy Brown Dead At 68

Billy Brown of Alaskan Bush People fame has died. He was only 68.

The Discovery star, who has been at the helm of the reality TV series for the past 12 seasons, passed away on Sunday following a seizure. Bear Brown, one of Billy’s seven children, made the announcement on Instagram, telling followers the family is “heartbroken to announce that our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night after suffering from a seizure.”

He continued:

“He was our best friend – a wonderful and loving dad, granddad and husband and he will be dearly missed. He lived his life on his terms, off the grid and off the land and taught us to live like that as well.”

Billy certainly did. The show has been following the Brown family’s lives off the grid in Alaska since its premiere in 2014.

A Discovery spokesperson shared with TMZ that the network is completely devastated over Billy’s passing as he’s been “part of the Discovery family for years – a trailblazer, a lovely man and most definitely one of a kind. Our heart is with his family and those that knew him and loved him as they deal with this devastating loss.”

No doubt he’ll be missed by family, loved ones, and fans.

[Image via Discovery/YouTube]