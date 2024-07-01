Billy Ray Cyrus Has HEATED Reaction To Ex Firerose's Explosive Tell-All About His Alleged 'Strict Rules' & Their Marriage Problems!

Billy Ray Cyrus is hitting back at his estranged wife Firerose‘s claims!

On Sunday, the aspiring singer told Page Six that her hubby allegedly made her follow “strict rules” throughout their marriage, such as needing to give her “permission” for any text or email she sent, not allowing her to have a car for much of the marriage, and isolating her from friends and family. Reg f**king flags! She even called him “a great manipulator” and an “evil man,” elaborating:

“He would rage at me, shout at me at the top of his lungs. He would terrify me, yelling, ‘You stupid dumb f**king bitch, crazy w****.’ It was illogical and insane and terrifying.”

The whole thing is super disturbing, if true, and comes amid a nasty and complicated AF legal battle. You can catch up on her side of the split HERE, if you haven’t already.

While Billy Ray’s rep didn’t have any comment to give the outlet, the Old Town Road artist is already clapping back! Or at least, that’s what it seems like. On the same day the article was published, the country star took to his Instagram with a photo of himself riding a motorbike with his dog nearby. It was snapped by his youngest Noah Cyrus and captioned:

“Happy Sunday everybody! Don’t believe I’ve ever heard the word LIAR this much on Sunday morning. I’m sure very soon the truth will be revealed.”

See it HERE!

In his IG Story, he also posted a video of a frame with a candle burning behind it, red petals falling, and the word “FRAUD” written in black ink.

He was obviously heated after reading the interview! We’re not surprised, though. Remember, while Firerose is accusing him of domestic violence and abuse (which he has denied), he’s also accusing her of much of the same! After the Plans vocalist called out the Hannah Montana alum for “extreme verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse,” he fired back in court docs:

“While the Plaintiff would acknowledge that he was certainly vocal, frustrated and angry with the Defendant in May 2024, it is the plaintiff who, in fact, has been abused. Not only verbally and emotionally by the Defendant, but PHYSICALLY abused by Defendant.”

The Butterfly Fly Away crooner also alleged she had blocked one of his daughters on his phone and accused his wife of lying, such as about her last name and family. This among MANY other wild claims from both parties! As we said, it’s been complicated! And they clearly both still have a lot to say. But for now, it sounds like Billy Ray’s biting his tongue while the matter plays out in court — well, aside from his social media interactions, at least!! Reactions? Let us know (below)!

