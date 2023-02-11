Blac Chyna Claims She’s ‘Broke’ -- And Blames Kris Jenner!?

Blac Chyna is apparently strapped for cash after her lawsuit with the Kardashian-Jenner family!

As our readers will know, the 34-year-old model (whose birth name is Angela White) was in a messy legal battle with Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner last year. She sued the reality TV family for defamation, claiming they cost her millions by sabotaging her show Rob & Chyna and convincing E! to cancel it.

While Chyna was hoping for a massive win and payout, she ended up losing the case and faced potentially having to reimburse the almost $400,000 they spent on litigation costs! Her lawyer slammed Kris, Kim, Kylie, and Khloé’s request, saying at the time:

“Kris Jenner’s attempt to financially ruin Angela White, the mother of her granddaughter Dream Kardashian, will not work.”

Well, it sounds like it did! When Blac was stopped on the street for an interview posted on TikTok earlier this week, the former reality star was asked about her financial status, and she confessed to being “broke!” In fact, she said she only has $3,000 in her checking account at this time. Blac then claimed in the video:

“Honestly, Angela White is broke.”

Oof. She must not be too happy with Kris Jenner and the rest of the Kardashian clan since her wallet is hurting after losing her lawsuit. Blac was also fighting with her ex-fiancé/baby daddy Rob Kardashian over their revenge porn lawsuit, but they reached a cash settlement outside of court in June. However, we guess whatever amount of money he coughed up wasn’t a lot – or she already spent it – since she’s allegedly “broke” now.

That’s even more shocking considering we’ve heard she was making serious bank on OnlyFans. Hmm.

Pressing for more details, the interviewer guessed that Blac made around $10 million a year, to which she replied that it was actually “less” but didn’t give a specific number. The momma of two did share that her home in California was worth $3.8 million, and she has a decent credit score of 768. Man, that’s specific! You can ch-ch-check out the entire Q&A (below):

Despite her claim she had very little money left, a lot of fans weren’t buying it! They figured she was holding back about the details of her finances. See some of the reactions (below):

“she smart ain’t spilling no real info about how much she got” “Setting up that bankruptcy that she gonna file so she dont have to pay the Kardashians” “Rob is watching she gotta keep it tight with the financial info!!” “the Kardashians ate up her money lol” “For legal reasons her answers were not correct”

“For legal reasons.” Yeah, that’s what we were thinking, too… Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do YOU believe Blac Chyna is really broke?? Let us know in the comments below!

