Blac Chyna Earns HOW MUCH On OnlyFans?!?

Blac Chyna is raking in the dough on OnlyFans!

According to Statista‘s report from June, the 34-year-old mother made an astonishing $240 MILLION on the platform in 2021. That equals around $20 million in only a month!

Wow!

She charges users $19.99 per month to subscribe for exclusive NSFW content — taking the cost into account it would mean she has roughly 12 million subscribers on the site. This price heavily differs from what TMZ reported in April relating to her court battle against the Kardashians. The outlet reported she made around $2 million in 2020.

These numbers make Chyna the number one earner on the platform. According to Variety, Bella Thorne comes in at number two with $11 million per month (or $132 million per year). Number three is none other than Cardi B — who doesn’t post NSFW content on the site at all! The rapper raked in a whopping $9.34 million or roughly $112 million per year. Yeah, some serious cash!

And with all this money flowing, OF is continuing to grow. They reported their creators had a 115 percent increase in income over the past year alone. The company itself saw a 160 percent increase in net revenue in the six years it’s been operating — and it’s only continuing to progress!

Seems like OnlyFans is where the money is at for these celebs! Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]