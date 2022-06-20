Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Reach VERY LAST MINUTE Settlement In Revenge Porn Lawsuit!

Whoa! We seriously did not think this was going to happen, but Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have officially agreed on a settlement — literally right before they were set to start their revenge porn trial!

According to DailyMail.com on Monday, the exes were supposed to appear at Los Angeles Superior Court today but they were both no shows! Their attorneys didn’t even turn up! But don’t worry, that’s actually good news.

At the last minute, the OnlyFans star reached a cash settlement with the KUWTK alum in her lawsuit accusing him of posting “revenge porn” on the internet after they broke up in 2017. The amount Rob agreed to pay hasn’t been revealed and it will likely remain “confidential.” Though we’re thinking it was a large chunk of change considering how eager the Rob & Chyna star was to battle it out in court!!

It sounds like they did their hashing it out in private while debating over a settlement up until the 11th hour. The agreement came so last-minute that prospective jurors had already gathered outside the courtroom on Monday. The co-parents’ attorneys were supposed to select the 12-person jury that would hear both sides of the case, but instead Judge Gregory Alarcon’s clerk announced that a settlement had been reached. The judge is expected to dismiss the revenge porn lawsuit altogether later in the day, ending the lawsuit that was first filed by Chyna five years ago. Wow!

As mentioned, this case has been a heated one ever since the model poured her attention back into the legal matter earlier this year.

Just four days ago, her lawyer Lynne Ciani successfully argued for the case to go to trial. Rob had submitted a motion to the Judge arguing that Dream Kardashian’s momma was trying to back out of a settlement they’d already allegedly agreed on, which consisted of him getting her out of a separate legal issue they were both wrapped up in. (Her former friend, Pilot Jones, accused them of falsely outing him as gay.)

Rob’s attorney Todd Eagan argued on Thursday that the settlement Chyna refused to sign was something she’d agreed to in an email by her attorney on May 23, he added:

“We performed the request…..And we got the dismissal (of the Jones case), signed by Mr. Jones.”

He added:

“She is trying to re-trade after we performed our part of the agreement. It’s a classic bait and switch with them saying now, ‘We want hundreds and thousands of dollars.’”

Ciani called Rob’s motion “absurd” and “preposterous,” clapping back:

“There is no binding agreement to enforce. They are trying to enforce an unenforceable agreement.”

She also claimed that Chyna, born Angela Renée White, never agreed to give up her right to financial damages if the Jones case was dropped — and what really mattered to her client was the money!

The lawyer said:

“What X amount of dollars would get this settled? If we came up with an amount to agree on, we would not be here today.’”

Interestingly, Eagon suggested the court send the case to a settlement judge to come up with a “negotiated resolution” because Rob really did want to settle the issue without a jury:

“The parties do want to settle this case. Mr. Kardashian thought he had an agreement. He doesn’t want his daughter in five or 10 years to read about a fight between her parents involving sexually explicit images.”

Hmm. Should have thought of that before he published those pics…

Judge Alarcon ultimately sided with Chyna, allowing the case to go to trial. But we guess Rob was able to fork over the right amount of money in the nick of time!

We wonder if this settlement funding could help the 34-year-old out of her potential financial trouble following her losing trial against the KarJenner women?! She currently owes the famous family $391,000 for expenses they racked up during their April trial (though she is fighting back against the demand). Either way, we’re sure she’s glad to have won against at least one of the Kardashians! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?!

