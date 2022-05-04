Blac Chyna's Mom Starts HUGE GoFundMe To Pay For Kardashian Lawsuit Appeal! See How Much It's Raised!

Blac Chyna‘s mom is supporting her daughter following the 33-year-old’s huge loss against ex Rob Kardashian‘s reality TV family.

As you may have heard, a jury determined the KarJenner fam was not financially responsible for Chyna’s defamation and economic interference claims in what had been a high-profile legal battle. Well, momma wasn’t taking that lying down!

On Tuesday, Tokyo Toni launched a GoFundMe page in order to raise funds to help Chyna launch her legal appeal against Kris Jenner and the rest of the A-list fam.

Related: Pete Davidson Supports GF Kim Kardashian In Court During Tense Blac Chyna Trial!

The 50-year-old mother didn’t have much to say as far as specifics in the GoFundMe filing, though she titled it “Cheering for Chyna.” Toni’s daughter later promoted it on social media in a since-expired Instagram Stories snap, too. Shockingly, the protective momma set the fundraiser goal at $400,000!!! Whut?!?! That’s a VERY lofty goal for what looks like a legal lost cause!

As of nearly midday on Wednesday, the fundraiser had earned… just $780 from 43 donors. So they have just $399,220 left to go to reach their goal in order to be able to pay the legal bills necessary to take the civil trial to appeals. Do y’all think Blac Chyna and Tokyo Toni can get there?!?!

In the comments section on the fundraising page, some of the donors showered support on Toni and Chyna:

“Chyna the appeal will be in your favor in Jesus name!” “In my eyes you won just by exposing them. Im still on them trademarking your daughters name without your consent. Keep your head up.” “I am praying for both of you I want in my heart of hearts for Chyna to get the justice she so rightly deserves.”

Others were, ummm, not so nice, donating just to tell Toni and Chyna to GoFundYourselves:

“I donated 5 bucks I wish I could have given you a damn dollar you and your daughter are clowns” “Here’s $5. Go buy your daughter a clue and tell her to get a real job instead of trying to file lawsuits to make money.”

But hey, they still gave ’em money, right?!

You can visit the fundraiser page HERE if you’re curious.

Related: Tokyo Toni Has THOUGHTS About The Kardashian Family! Yikes!

Toni isn’t the only one responding. Chyna’s executive producer is speaking out about the trial — and accusing the judge in the case of being biased against the former Rob & Chyna star!

Walter Mosley, who had the EP role on the spurned reality star’s former show, spoke out in an interview on the It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper podcast this week. Calling the court case a “David versus Goliath” battle, Mosley opined that Chyna’s lawyer Lynne Ciani was fighting an impossible battle against well-funded competition:

“It was tough, it was David Vs. Goliath in there. I mean, the Kardashians probably spent $4 or $5 million on their defense. There was about 20 Kardashian lawyers in there. They threw so much money at that… That’s the business. If Chyna wins $100 million, that’s going to hurt. So they put as much money into that as they possibly could to make sure they guaranteed the outcome they wanted. Chyna, it was her and Lynne, her and her one lawyer. She didn’t have the same resources at the table.”

Mosley, who testified during the trial, was also skeptical about the judge who presided over the case, Gregory W. Alarcon.

Giving his opinion about the supposed favoritism Alarcon showed to the Kardashians, Mosley alleged during the podcast:

“Also, the judge clearly was not… the judge clearly had a favorite. Clearly, the judge… didn’t feel Chyna’s lawyer. … It was blatant. I was there for two days, but it was a microcosm of what I’m sure was happening the entire case. … I can’t say it was unfair, but the deck was stacked against her where Chyna’s lawyer couldn’t even really present her case to the jury.”

Hmmm…

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

Sound OFF about everything down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Tokyo Toni/Instagram/YouTube]