Blac Chyna’s Mom Claims The Kardashians Are The 'Violent' Ones Amid Daughter's Lawsuit!

Blac Chyna’s mom is continuing to stick up for her daughter!

Tokyo Toni showed up at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles on Wednesday to support her daughter amid her civil trial against the Kardashians over the cancellation of her E! series Rob & Chyna. The latest testimonies have cast a harsh light on the OnlyFans star, with many claiming she’s acted violently in the past, especially against her ex-fiancé and baby daddy Rob Kardashian.

When confronted by TMZ outside of the courthouse, Toni took a moment to reflect on the ongoings of the trial and blasted the KarJenner clan for their alleged behavior! Denying allegations that her child is “violent,” the momma insisted:

“She is not violent. Chyna is soft. She’s not violent at all. She’s not that girl.”

She then flipped the tables on the famous fam, adding:

“They are the most violent people. I mean, hey, you could turn it on and see. We can watch their show and see that.”

Are they violent on their show though?

When asked to clarify her perspective on the family, the 50-year-old, whose real name is Shalana Hunter, suggested that the women’s behavior toward their mother, Kris Jenner, documented on their reality series for years proves that they are the “violent” ones, she explained:

“Any of them. All of them. Just look at the show. Put on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. It’s right there. Disrespect their mom. Everything.”

Huh. There are lots of ways to describe the KarJenners based on their reality shows, but violent is not one we’d jump to.

We should note that while Chyna’s mother is being supportive as ever by showing up at the courthouse, she was previously banned from entering the courtroom for disrespecting their mom in a social media rant aimed at the family’s matriarch. Attorney Michael G. Rhodes petitioned Judge Gregory W. Alarcon to address harsh comments made online after the trial’s jury selection, saying that the rant made Kris “worried about her physical safety.” Toni was banned from the courtroom for the duration of the trial.

That has been far from the most dramatic thing to happen since the parties began this legal fight, though. As Perezcious readers know, the 33-year-old, born Angela Renée White, as well as Kris, Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Rob Kardashian (among others) have all already taken the stand to give their testimony on the tense situation. On Wednesday, Dream Kardashian’s father claimed his ex held a gun to his head, he recalled during a cross-examination:

“She strangled me, she put a gun to my head twice, she was on cocaine and alcohol.”

The model testified herself that the gun incident he described was a joke. But it’s hard to ignore the scary — and very violent — nature of the allegation. To understand Toni’s perspective more, check out her full interview (below).

Thoughts? Whose side are you on?

