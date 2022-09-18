Blake Lively Blasts Paparazzi For Staking Out Her Home While Showing Off Her Baby Bump In New Pics

Blake Lively shared the first pictures from her fourth pregnancy – in the hopes that the paparazzi will now leave her alone.

Just days after revealing she was expecting another child with Ryan Reynolds, the 35-year-old actress took to Instagram on Saturday to post a series of snaps with her growing baby bump on full display. In the pics, she could be seen rocking a red bathing suit, cuddling up next to her hubby, enjoying some time with her sister Robyn Lively, and even hugging Taylor Swift. But the purpose for these snapshots? To send a strong message to the paps waiting outside her home and scaring her family. Blake wrote in the caption:

“Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out.”

Related: Blake Blasts Social Media Accounts Decision To Post Pics ‘Exploiting’ Her Daughters



The Gossip Girl alum then expressed her gratitude to those who’ve supported her and other celebrities’ decision to protect their children from the public eye, saying:

“Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a “No Kids Policy”. You all make all the difference. Much love! Xxb”

Many of her fans and famous friends applauded her message in the comments section, including Gwyneth Paltrow who wrote:

“This is fantastic.”

Gigi Hadid also commented:

“U da best B !”

Her sis Robyn then said it “makes me angry you have to share such private photos to try and regain your privacy,” adding:

“I love you and I hope these A-holes back off.”

Hopefully!

While this should be a calm and happy time for Blake right now, she is sadly having to deal with people who are not only spooking The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants alum but also her young children, 7-year-old James, 5-year-old Inez, and 2-year-old Betty. So sad. Yes, when you’re famous, paparazzi are pretty much a package deal — but that does NOT include the kids, especially when someone (like Blake) has been so vocal about not wanting their children hounded and photographed by the paps in the past. FYI, we have had a no kids policy since 2014. Plus, she and her little ones should be freaked out and uncomfortable in their own home by some creepy strangers stalking their front lawn! Do better… You can read her message (below):

[Image via WENN/Avalon]