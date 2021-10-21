Blake Lively is telling it like it is!

The 34-year-old A-lister opened up on Instagram Wednesday, blasting a fan account for deciding to post a photo of her and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, along with their three daughters James, Inez, and Betty.

Related: Blake And Ryan Revisit Their First Date — 10 Years Later! Awww!

The post, which has thankfully since been deleted, showed Lively and Reynolds in a candid public shot with the three girls — a major no-no, considering the Gossip Girl alum has been VERY vocal about keeping her kids’ faces out of the public sight as much as possible.

In her IG Stories post published midday, the actress opened up (again!) about her uneasy feelings with having paparazzi photographers stalk her family and track her children, which then get published online. First, she wrote directly to the IG account in question by commenting:

“This is so disturbing. I’ve personally shared with you that these men stalk and harass my children. And you are still posting. You said you would stop. You personally promised me. This is not casual appreciation. This is YOU also exploiting very young children. Please. Delete. Please. Some parents are ok with this. We. Are. NOT.”

And she’s right, of course!!!

Not only is it totally her call as to whether she wants her children photographed by strange men stalking her family 24/7 with telephoto lenses in hand, but Blake has been REALLY consistent about saying no to paparazzi pursuit in the recent past!

Like, how many more times does she have to say it before y’all (don’t) get the picture (pun intended)?!

Related: Blake Pokes Fun At Hubby Ryan Reynolds’ Movie-Making ‘Sabbatical’!

The A-list star added more to her post, too, informing followers that the easiest and most effective way to get the paparazzi to back off was to unfollow accounts and outlets that routinely post pictures of celeb kids:

“Thank you to everyone UNFOLLOWING accounts who exploit children. YOU make ALL the difference. Thank you for your integrity. Thank you.”

Amen!!!

Thankfully, as Lively shared in that same post, the pics in question were taken down after the public outcry! So that’s good!

Here is Blake’s full message, via her IG Stories (below):

She’s totally correct about this one, isn’t she? The paparazzi is part of life when you’re an A-list star, but it’s not something that should ever be extended to your children! We’ve even had a no kids policy since 2014!

As the post points out, the parents didn’t “sign up” for that part of the lifestyle, and it’s really their decision.

What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Sound off with your take on these paparazzi problems down in the comments (below)…

[Image via WENN]