Blake Shelton Reveals Why He ‘Purposefully Did Not Invite’ Bestie Adam Levine To His Wedding!!

Blake Shelton is finally opening up about why his friend and longtime The Voice foil Adam Levine was left off his wedding guest list! The country crooner previously admitted that he and Gwen Stefani decided to have a small ceremony, meaning many A-lister friends were unable to attend. But it appears there was an even bigger reason the Maroon 5 frontman was left out of the festivities.

During an appearance on Ellen Tuesday, Ellen DeGeneres showed Blake a clip of Adam promising to cause chaos at the couple’s nuptials. Turns out the 45-year-old had caught wind of that interview before the big day and decided not to give Levine the chance to mess up the important moment. He revealed:

“That’s the reason we didn’t invite him to the wedding. That interview he did on your show. I’m like, ‘I’m not inviting him.”’

The God’s Country vocalist then teased:

“I purposefully did not invite Adam Levine to my wedding and I think it’s funny.”

Gotta admit, it kinda is! No word as to why Gwen’s bandmates from No Doubt weren’t in attendance though…

