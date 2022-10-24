Money Moves! 10-Year-Old Blue Ivy Carter Bid More Than $80K At Art Auction!!

Blue Ivy Carter just reminded us all she’s got moneyyyy.

During the 2022 Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, the 10-year-old spared no time (or expense) showing EVERYONE just how rich she is! That’s right — in a move that only a child of Beyoncé and Jay-Z could make, she bid on the highest ticketed item of the luxury auction: a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings her grandmother, Tina Knowles (Beyoncé’s mom), sported at the event, which used to actually belong to Bey herself.

Any guesses as to how much she bid? Well, if you said $80,000, you’d be correct! Check out the moment HERE.

Guess this little bidder’s budget has moved up since her last auction! However, the young boss, who was dressed up in a blue flapper-inspired look with a feathered headband and all, was eventually outbid by Mielle Organics founder Monique Rodriguez and her husband Melvin Rodriguez, who paid $105,000 for the jewels.

But don’t fret, as little Blue didn’t exactly go home empty handed. According to Vanity Fair, she won a 36” x 36” piece of art designed from deconstructed law and medical books for $10,000. Gotta start that art collection young. LOLz!

As for her parents, Beyoncé stunned in a custom, strapless Gucci mermaid gown paired with satin pink gloves and a Dolce & Gabbana clutch, while Jay-Z dazzled in a black tuxedo, and specifically, a velvet blazer for the “Harlem Nights” themed event. See (below):

