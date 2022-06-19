Bob Saget’s Daughter Lara Honors Him With An Emotional Father’s Day Tribute: ‘I Love You Infinitely, Dad’

Lara Saget is taking a moment to honor her late dad Bob Saget.

The 32-year-old took to social media to pen an emotional tribute on the first Father’s Day without the Full House alum since his death earlier this year. Alongside a throwback picture of herself and Bob, she wrote:

“My dad wasn’t just my dad, he was my best friend. He wore his heart. He didn’t hide it; he wasn’t afraid of love. My dad simply wanted to share laughter and love with this world. I have noticed how scary it can be to love that big, to open so fully. It can be easier to be angry, fearful, negative. Maybe because love has an infinite quality, it is boundless. My dad taught me that it doesn’t matter what life throws, how hard, how painful, how seemingly impossible. It doesn’t stop that love. He chose love, always.”

Lara concluded by noting that she was committing to always choosing “love” the same way her father did, saying:

“The love is right here. And it’s my responsibility to give it to myself and to share by living in the love. I love you infinitely, dad. Happy Father’s Day.”

That was not the only touching tribute to Bob, who is also the father of Aubrey and Jennifer Saget. His wife, Kelly Rizzo, shared Lara’s message on Instagram Stories, expressing over the post:

“I love you Lara. And your dad was a one of a kind dad and he loved you girls more than anything on Earth. I’m so grateful I got to experience his special love for you all.”

She then added her own dedication to the 65-year-old comedian, saying:

“Happy Father’s Day honey…I know you’d be enjoying your cigar…either in the backyard or on a beach somewhere. You’d be telling me about the sweet calls you got from your girls today and the lovely gift they sent you and you would beam while talking about how proud you are of them and how they’re your whole world. Smoke a cigar and have a martini today for all of us, we love you so.”

We are sending our love to the Saget family and anyone else who might be struggling through this day.

