John Stamos Once Got The Olsen Twins FIRED From Full House!

John Stamos said he got Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen temporarily fired from the set of Full House during the early days!

If you’re a fan of the hit ’90s sitcom, you know how the fan-favorite pairing of baby Michelle and cool rocker Uncle Jesse meant to the entire show. But it turns out the fond feelings seen onscreen weren’t going on backstage!

On Monday’s episode of Josh Peck‘s Good Guys podcast, Stamos made a shocking confession when asked about rumors he’d once “tried” to get the Olsen twins fired:

“I did it. I didn’t ‘try.'”

The 59-year-old actor elaborated, revealing he and co-star Dave Coulier, AKA Uncle Joey, had a rough time filming the pilot episode with the twin infants. The scene was where Michelle’s dad Danny, portrayed by Bob Saget, left her alone with her uncles for the afternoon. While filming the scene, though, the babies got fussy:

“I think I was holding her under the armpits and Dave was holding her little feet and we take her in the kitchen and we hose her down. Put a fan on her, wrapped her up in paper towels, and she was screaming, both of them. They wanted to be anywhere else but there and so did I. They were 11 months old, God bless them.”

He explained the parents “kept switching them” but it didn’t matter which little actress they got — neither was having it! If you’ve seen the episode, you know just how crazy that scene got! It’s no surprise the Olsens didn’t like it — it was a lot for a baby to deal with!

John went on to reveal he gave the Full House crew a full diva moment:

“I couldn’t deal with it. I said, ‘This is not gonna work, guys.’ I screamed at them, ‘Get rid of them. I can’t work like this.'”

In the end, though, it seemed like he wasn’t going to be happy no matter what kids were on set:

“So they got rid of them. They brought on these two red-headed kids. I’m sure their parents loved them and thought they were attractive. It had nothing to do with them being red-headed… but they weren’t attractive. It was only a few days and I said, ‘Bring the Olsens back! These kids are terrible.'”

Wait, seriously? So he got some other twins fired, too? And they STAYED fired?

When Josh asked his guest if Mary-Kate and Ashley knew about the incident where they were fired, John quipped:

“They do now.”

Ha! You can watch the full interview (below):

