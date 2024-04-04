Full House Star Dave Coulier Shares Emotional Voicemail Bob Saget Left Him Prior To His Death

Bob Saget and Dave Coulier’s friendship reached far beyond what we saw on screen.

During last week’s episode of the Full House Rewind podcast, Dave welcomed Bob’s widow Kelly Rizzo as a guest. Talk between the two surely brought up a lot of emotions, and it also revealed one thing that fans didn’t know: exactly how Bob was there for Dave in his time of need.

While closing the show, the 64-year-old reflected on what a “tough time” he went through in 2021 when his brother Danny tragically died of suicide. And also, how “the biggest hugger” he ever knew, his Full House co-star, was there for him. Dave explained:

“If you were going through a tough time, Bob was there for you. When my brother Danny took his own life in 2021, Bob was the first person who called me and left a voicemail. It was an audio hug. I loved Bob and he loved me too, and I’d like to close this episode by playing that voicemail message that Bob left for me. And maybe someday, you can pass along the same kind of compassion to someone you love.”

The following is what the late America’s Funniest Home Videos host said in that voicemail:

“I know it’s not a time to call, but I’m right here 24/7 right now. Right here. I love you, Dave. I’m so sorry, Dave. I loved him. I’m so sorry. And so I’m here, I’m here 24/7. Just call me anytime. It doesn’t have to be now, it could be a week, whenever. I can just talk to you and listen. I love you so much.”

How sweet is that? He really was America’s dad. Everyone needs a friend like that, and Dave was so lucky to have it in Bob. We’re sure Dave holds that voicemail extremely close to his heart. Watch the full podcast episode (below):

Ugh. You can really hear him getting choked up — especially in light of Bob’s 2022 death after suffering a head injury. Sending love and light!

[Images via Full House Rewind & ABC/YouTube, & WENN]