Dave Coulier DEFENDS John Stamos' Bald Cap Gag Amid Cancer Treatment!

Dave Coulier is taking a stance against John Stamos‘ haters!

The Full House co-stars posed for pics on Instagram earlier this week in which Stamos wore a bald cap in “solidarity” with his pal, who just announced he was diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The Big Shot star was quickly slammed for wearing a bald cap and not just shaving his head — but Dave doesn’t want any of that negativity near him!

Related: James Van Der Beek Reveals Why It Was ‘Tricky’ Telling Family About Cancer

Taking to his IG on Tuesday, the actor wrote:

“I’m sorry to see a bunch of negative comments as I’ve just begun my cancer journey. It’s our friendship (me and John) and this is how we are handling a very tough time. I’m a comedian and humor is what drives me. John knows how to cheer me up and I laughed out loud when he arrived wearing a bald cap — being a true loving friend and brother.”

He was just trying to do a nice thing for his friend and got dragged for it by… strangers. Hmm. Whose opinion do you think he cares more about?

Uncle Joey went on to reiterate why he went public with his cancer diagnosis in the first place, adding:

“I have heard from so many people who have been inspired enough by my words and actions to say that they are going to check in with their doctors and get mammograms, a colonoscopy or a prostate exam. I’m still going to laugh in the face of adversity.”

After recalling his family “tried to stay positive” after losing several other beloved members to cancer, the 65-year-old concluded:

“I’m choosing to spread the word about early cancer detection to help people. That’s just who I am. I wish nothing but love for all of you.”

See his full reaction (below):

John commented three heart emojis. His wife Caitlin McHugh also defended him, writing:

“I really hope the people who chose to say cruel things about my husband—who flew across the country and did what he could do bring joy to his friend going through chemo—look inward. Instead of tearing down others, take that time to think about how you can bring joy to the people you love.”

The late Bob Saget‘s widow Kelly Rizzo also chimed in, sharing:

“If people truly understood how much John loves Dave, then no one would say anything negative. I can only imagine Bob would’ve been right there next to you guys -helping and cracking jokes.”

Aww!

The most important thing is how Dave feels about all this, and he’s totally fine! So hopefully fans can just shower him with love and positivity right now. That’s what he needs most during his treatment!

Reactions?! Let us know (below).

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN & John Stamos/Instagram]