Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Confirms Breckin Meyer Romance Two Years After Full House Star's Death

Two years on from Bob Saget‘s sudden and tragic passing, his widow Kelly Rizzo is opening up her life to love once again.

On Sunday, the 44-year-old showed up to a Grammys watch party at the Hollywood Palladium in El Lay with her new man — Clueless star Breckin Meyer! WHOA!! The couple looked absolutely gorg standing next to each other while officially confirming their romance on the red carpet. Kelly opted for a skin-tight, leopard print dress, while her beau rocked some gray slacks, a graphic tee, and his signature denim jacket.

Related: Travis Kelce’s Mom Makes It Facebook Official With Taylor Swift!

Ch-ch-check out the pic (below):

Breckin Meyer and Kelly Rizzo Reveal Relationship at 2024 Grammys Party 2 Years After Bob Saget’s Death https://t.co/wVf4ZW8VIY — People (@people) February 5, 2024

Aww! They look so good together! LOVE!!

For a while after the Full House star’s sudden passing, the Eat Travel Rock host was understandably having a hard time. Bob was her whole world and his death racked her, just like it did the rest of us. It’s so wonderful to see she’s put herself back out there and found love once again while still honoring her late hubby’s memory. And with someone as awesome as Breckin, no less!

We love this for Kelly, and wish her and her new man nothing but happiness! What do U think about this new celeb pairing, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)…

[Image via Tamron Hall Show/ET Live/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]