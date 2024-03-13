Bob Saget’s Widow Kelly Rizzo Addresses Criticism She Moved On Too Soon After Star’s Death!

Kelly Rizzo is clapping back at fans criticizing her for moving on after the passing of her husband Bob Saget.

On Sunday, the 44-year-old took to TikTok with a lengthy video addressing all the flack she’s been receiving since confirming her relationship with Can’t Hardly Wait star Breckin Meyer last month. Chiefly, she said anyone who isn’t a widow or widower has “no place and no right” to tell her what her grieving timeline should or shouldn’t be. She said:

“At some point when it crosses your mind to even think about starting to date again, just having those thoughts, you feel guilty, you feel ashamed, you feel horrible, but yet you also feel lonely and so you want to do it. And then you have support and love from your spouse’s friends and family and they’re telling you it’s okay but yet you still feel really weird about it.”

She also noted how “Bob’s daughters and friends” told her it’s okay to move on, but that it still took a lot for her to come to “peace with it” in her heart — and that she didn’t even start to think about it until a year after his death. In fact, it wasn’t until 18 months after that she even started dating — and now it’s been more than two full years later that she’s found new happiness with the Franklin & Bash alum. Watch her full video (below):

As we know, the Full House star tragically died in January 2022 after suffering a head injury.

