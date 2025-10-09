Boxer Arturo Gatti's Son Dead At 17: 'The Same Way They Found His Father'

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Arturo Gatti Jr., the son of late boxing champion Arturo Gatti, has died. He was just 17 years old.

The news was confirmed on Wednesday by actor and former Gatti bodyguard Chuck Zito in a post on Instagram. In it, Zito revealed the horrible details — that the teen died by suicide earlier this week:

“It’s with a heavy heart that I have to say…. R.I.P. to 17-year-old ARTURO GATTI JR. who was found hanging in an apartment in Mexico yesterday. The same way they found his Father dead in an apartment in Brazil 16 years ago.”

So sad.

As Zito referenced, Gatti Jr.’s death comes just over sixteen years after the passing of his father, who was found dead in Brazil in 2009. The elder Gatti’s death was ultimately ruled a suicide by hanging, though it has long been the subject by speculation.

Zito also expressed condolences to the Gatti family, writing:

“My condolences to Arturo Gatti Seniors — Mom, Sisters, Brothers, and his daughter Sophia.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chuck Zito (@officialchuckzito)

After Zito’s post started to circulate and questions began to surface online, Gatti Jr.’s boxing coach Moe Latif confirmed the terrible news in a post on his Instagram Stories:

“It is unfortunately not a rumor or a joke. Arturo is gone. I’d appreciate if you stop reaching out at this time.”

Wow.

Gatti Jr.’s death has sent shockwaves through the boxing world. At just 17, he was a young fighter with potential and a name that carried a huge legacy in the sport. His father had been a professional boxer for nearly two decades before his 2009 death, and held world titles in both the junior lightweight and super lightweight classes at different points during his career.

At the time of his death, the younger Gatti had been actively training as a boxer, per People. The mag notes that those close to the now-deceased teenager had spoken in recent years about his intention to follow in his father’s footsteps.

Tragically, Arturo Jr. posted this pic just two weeks ago, which edited a shot of himself in boxing gear into an image of his late father from years ago (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arturo Jr (@arturogattijr)

Chilling…

Boxing News issued a statement in response to the teen’s passing:

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Arturo Gatti Jr, who has died at just 17 years old in Mexico. Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with his family and loved ones during this heartbreaking time. May he rest in peace.”

Fans across social media shared their grief online, too. Here are just a few of the hundreds of comments that popped up under Zito’s IG post on Wednesday:

“Prayers and condolences out to the family and friends sad news my heart is sad” “Check in on your family and friends from time to time friends, you never know the demons people fight everyday and the sweetest people are usually the ones going through things” “So very sad… gone way too soon as his father also.” “Oh my God! So sad. My heart and prayers go out to the family” “Im sick to my stomach. No words can say how my heart aches hearing this.”

We send all our condolences to the Gatti family. So awful.

R.I.P.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

