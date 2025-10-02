Boxer Tyson Fury’s Daughter Venezuela Announces Engagement -- And She's ONLY 16!!

Well, this is one hell of a 16th birthday gift, we suppose!

Tyson Fury‘s teen daughter Venezuela is engaged… And the world could not be more shocked. On Instagram Saturday, the 16-year-old’s mom Paris Fury shared some footage from the girl’s sweet 16 party. The gift she got from her boyfriend Noah Price wasn’t flowers or chocolates, though — it was an engagement ring!

In the video, you can see him getting down on one knee and popping the question to his girlfriend. Whoa! Paris seemed all for it, too, as she wrote in the caption:

“Congratulations to @venezuelafuryofficial and @7noahprice on getting engaged. Both only young but when you know you know! Still in shock but very happy for you both. Me and your Dad couldn’t be prouder xxx @tysonfury”

See the video (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Fury (@parisfury1)

Wow!

The ring is crazy, too, y’all! Venezuela posted a short clip of the HUGE rock on her page, writing:

“We are gettin married so happy”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venezuela Fury (@venezuelafuryofficial)

At just 16, Venezuela is the oldest of her siblings Prince John James, 14, Prince Tyson II, 9, Valencia, 7, Prince Adonis Amaziah, 6, Athena, 4, and Rico, 2.

But does that mean she’s ready for marriage, just because she’s the big sis? Fans over on X (Twitter) sure don’t think so! Across the site, fans reacted with pure shock:

“Why are you proposing to a 16 year old?” “Only the Fury family could turn a 16th birthday into a boxing-themed engagement party. Imagine blowing out your candles and immediately saying ‘I do.’ Childhood skipped faster than Tyson slipping a jab.” “16 and already engaged? Bro I was still arguing with my parents about curfew at that age.” “Child abuse!!!!”

While some on the ‘gram shared the same sentiment:

“Is this a joke post?” “It looks very awkward to me. The guy seems so uncomfortable. These are not mature people yet. Not sure they understand the depth of what’s happening.” “This just looks so awkward & like they’re both embarrassed. Which just proves they’re far too young to be making such q huge commitment to each other.” “Why are we celebrating a 16 yr old getting engaged? Shouldn’t she be looking at colleges instead of planning a wedding?”

Despite all that, it sounds like Venezuela and Noah have a lot of support, too:

“For everyone saying she’s too young – Paris got with Tyson at her 16th birthday & they’re still here happily married with a lovely little family 18yrs later ….dont be haters” “Congratulations I met my husband when I was 15 and we’ve now been together for 32yrs and have 4 children. We’re not perfect but perfect for each other” “This isn’t weird. This is their culture. It’s how they do things. Stop being judgmental”

What do U think about this engagement, Perezcious readers? Is 16 too young?!

Let us know your takes (below)…

