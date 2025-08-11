Two Japanese Boxers Dead From Injuries In Fights -- On Same Card!

Two Japanese professional boxers are dead after sustaining injuries during bouts on the same card last weekend.

On Friday, the World Boxing Organization announced that 28-year-old Shigetoshi Kotari (pictured above, left) passed away after sustaining severe head trauma during a fight last Saturday night in Tokyo. Then just a day later, the WBO returned to social media to reveal the horrible news that Hiromasa Urakawa (pictured above, right), also 28, died as well. His injuries were sustained in a separate fight — but on that very same card last weekend. WTF…

According to a press release from the Japanese Boxing Commission, Kotari was competing for a super featherweight title against Yamato Hata last Saturday night when he was knocked unconscious during the match. He was rushed to a local hospital, where doctors confirmed he had suffered a subdural hematoma — a severe form of head injury in which blood collects between the skull and the brain.

Doctors performed emergency surgery on Kotari, but sadly, he passed away days later. The promising featherweight fighter had won eight matches in his 12-match career, with five knockouts to his name, according to ESPN. The WBO mourned his passing in a post published on X (Twitter) on Friday:

“The boxing world mourns the tragic passing of Japanese fighter Shigetoshi Kotari, who succumbed to injuries sustained during his August 2nd title fight. A warrior in the ring. A fighter in spirit. Gone too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, team, and the entire Japanese boxing community.”

And then, a day later, the WBO announced yet another tragedy from the very same fight card.

Urakawa was fighting in an undercard bout last Saturday against Yoji Saito. During the fight, Urakawa was also knocked out, and he was rushed to the hospital to again treat a subdural hematoma.

Sadly, just like Kotara, Urakawa ultimately succumbed to his injuries despite doctors’ best efforts to save him. Per ESPN, Urakawa had fought 14 times as a professional, winning four of them with seven knockouts to his credit.

The WBO mourned his death with a second heartbreaking post on Saturday (below):

“The WBO mourns the passing of Japanese boxer Hiromasa Urakawa, who tragically succumbed to injuries sustained during his fight against Yoji Saito on August 2 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.”

And the org added more regarding the connection between Urakawa and Kotari:

“This heartbreaking news comes just days after the passing of Shigetoshi Kotari, who died from injuries suffered in his fight on the same card. We extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and the Japanese boxing community during this incredibly difficult time.”

What a horrific situation. And to have TWO fighters die during the same card is just unthinkable. One is awful enough. Ugh.

Rest In Peace.

[Image via Hiromasa Urakawa/Instagram/Shigetoshi Kotari/Instagram]