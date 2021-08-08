Boxing Champ Robert Easter Jr. Wanted By Police After Allegedly Knocking Out Woman In Altercation

Former lightweight boxing champ Robert Easter Jr. is a wanted man in Ohio after he allegedly punched a woman and knocked her out cold.

According to reports, the incident apparently occurred very early on Saturday morning in the northwestern Ohio city of Toledo.

Per TMZ, Toledo Police were called to an incident in which a woman claimed to have been rendered unconscious after being punched by a man she identified as Robert Easter Jr., the boxer.

When the cops showed up, the media outlet claims the “saw a busted lip and a chipped tooth,” which was ample enough evidence for them to pursue Easter’s arrest on charges of simple assault. According to WTOL News, in addition to the woman’s allegations against Easter, there was a witness on scene who corroborated what happened and was apparently able to share and confirm much of the specifics with police.

As of Sunday afternoon, however, it does not appear as though Easter is in custody yet, and multiple outlets reported that the Toledo Police are still very much looking for the pro fighter.

There’s not much else known about the incident itself, and few details have emerged about the alleged attack, or the woman, or her possible relationship to Easter. Regardless, an official arrest warrant has been issued in his name, and police are now trying to track him down to bring him into custody and for questioning.

Easter was the reigning champ in the lightweight division of the International Boxing Federation, holding the lightweight title from 2016 through 2018. He was still actively training and fighting as of earlier this year; back in February, he scored a “dominating unanimous decision victory” over Ryan Martin in the duo’s competitive lightweight bout, which aired live on Showtime, as you can see (below):

Certainly a different — and much more horrifying — thing to allegedly engage in that kind of violence outside of the ring, however. Especially against a person with far fewer abilities to defend themselves as it would seem in this case.

So, so scary. Sending our love and well wishes to this woman who was allegedly struck — may she enjoy a quick recovery from whatever injuries and aftermath she may be facing.

