Why Erika Jayne Reportedly Started A ‘Screaming Fight’ With RHOBH Producers While Filming

It turns out Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans missed out on a massive moment surrounding Erika Jayne on the latest episode.

ICYMI, following the show airing on Bravo Wednesday, Lisa Rinna claimed that her co-star got into a verbal confrontation with an unnamed producer in a scene that allegedly got cut from the ep. She wrote on her Instagram Story at the time:

“Dang it… I wish they had shown the screaming fight between the producer and Erika last night on the show in La Quinta. Now that would have been epic TV. Too bad. Bravo Bravo f**king Bravo. I’ll get in trouble for this in…. 5, 4, 3, 2, 1.”

In true Real Housewives fashion, she is causing drama when the cameras have vanished! LOLz! Take a look at the post (below):

While The Pretty Mess author hasn’t addressed the alleged fight, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that an altercation did happen — and thankfully spilled all of the deets on what led up to the heated moment. The situation reportedly began when Jayne opened up to Crystal Kung Minkoff that her estranged hubby Tom Girardi was constantly trying to get in touch with her. When she spoke about the alleged communication, the insider claimed the 50-year-old singer wasn’t on camera, so producers asked her to redo the conversation again:

“It was a private conversation, but the women were still mic’d up. So, when the girls got back to the car, the producers told Erika they heard her on audio and that she had to repeat what she just said.”

Perhaps, Erika didn’t want those details captured (though she probably should have turned off her mic)?? As viewers may know, the current season has seen the star speaking out about her divorce from Tom and their subsequent legal drama over embezzlement accusations on multiple occasions. So you would think she wouldn’t want to discuss certain aspects of their behind-the-scenes goings-on — especially since investigators believe the breakup is all a sham to hide their alleged crimes. Nevertheless, she touched on how the 82-year-old former attorney has attempted to reach out to her again, allegedly telling Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal:

“I had to ask my attorney to call his attorney to say, ‘Please stop calling Erika.’ You know, it’s just horrible. ‘I love you, I miss you, come home, are you sure?’ I’m like, ‘Stop. You gotta stop, you have to stop, honey. You need help.’ And I can’t give it.”

Seems pretty chill, right? However, things soon took a turn when Garcelle asked Erika about the accusations for a second time — on camera — roughly 20 minutes later. The source explained to the outlet:

“When the women returned from their shopping spree, Garcelle brought it up again, so Erika lost it. [She asked,] ‘Why are we talking about this three different times? Why are you pressuring me to have this conversation about Tom calling me?’ She called producers out on camera, saying they put Garcelle up to this.”

We can assume from there that is when the “screaming fight” erupted. And to be honest, RHOBH fans probably would have loved to see the scene unfold! What else do you think happened between Erika and producers, Perezcious readers? Let us know your guesses in the comments (below)!

