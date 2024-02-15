Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's Divorce Is FINALLY Ending?!

Seven years later, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are reaching the end of their messy split!

On Thursday, an insider told US Weekly about the most recent update in the former couple’s legal battle — and the good news is that it’s nearly over. The source revealed that they are prepping to finalize the last of the “red tape” in their divorce:

“They’re navigating the last of the red tape, which is a huge relief and morale boost.”

WOW!! We can imagine it’s a relief on both ends! They’ve been having some seriously intense back-and-forth disputes since 2016, after all. Finally being able to put this all behind them won’t only be good for them, but especially their children.

Related: Angelina Says She’s Finally Leaving ‘Shallow’ Hollywood

Speaking of their kiddos, according to the insider, Brad’s biggest regrets about the split are how it’s put a strained relationship on himself and the couple’s five kids — Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15:

“It saddens him that he’s not on better terms with some of his kids, and he regrets that things got so acrimonious with Angelina, but the days of looking back in anger are behind him.”

It’s good to hear that they’re working on putting all that anger in the past, though — where it belongs! Hopefully from this point forward their family can have more peace as they finalize everything and move on. It’s definitely been a long time coming.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]