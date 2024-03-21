Brad Pitt Takes A Big Fat 'L' In Vicious Vineyard Lawsuit Against Angelina Jolie!

Brad Pitt is having to change course in that contentious lawsuit against ex-wife Angelina Jolie over their former jointly-owned Château Miraval vineyard property in France!

As we’ve been reporting, back in October of 2021, Jolie sold Nouvel — the holding company which maintained her shares in Miraval — to a Russian billionaire named Yuri Shefler. She pocketed $67 million on the sale to Shefler’s Stoli Group. But the Moneyball actor didn’t care for the move! In February of 2022, he sued his now-ex-wife for selling the winery and demanded monetary damages, legal fees, and Angelina’s sale to Shefler be voided altogether.

Then, in June of last year, Brad returned to court to file more docs claiming the Maleficent star was trying to “inflict harm” on him and his part of the winery holdings. They had been 50-50 partners on the winery ever since purchasing it together in 2008, Pitt’s legal argument claimed — right up until Angelina pulled the rug out from under him with her sale.

Related: Angelina Jolie Says She’s Finally Leaving ‘Shallow’ Hollywood

Well, now it appears that at least one judge has sided with Jolie! According to ET on Wednesday afternoon, a court in Los Angeles has just ruled against Pitt’s demurrer to his original complaint! In turn, per “a source knowledgeable about the case,” the judge dismissed five of the seven amended charges that the Ocean’s Eleven actor had brought against Jolie. Damn!!

No word from that outlet or its source on which five claims were dismissed. However, when the media org pressed Angelina’s lawyer Paul Murphy for comment, he said:

“The judge dismissed most of Mr. Pitt’s claims because they don’t have a legal basis. Mr. Pitt’s lawsuit has never been about a business dispute; instead, it is about his attempts to cover up serious abuse, and we are gratified the judge has thrown out so much of Mr. Pitt’s complaint.”

Murphy then went on to add:

“Angelina truly harbors no ill-will toward Mr. Pitt, and hopes he will now release her from his frivolous lawsuit, stop his relentless attacks, and join her in helping their family heal in private.”

OK, first off, is Murphy himself the so-called “source knowledgeable about the case” that ET cites for the dismissal reveal?! LOLz. Just asking!! But regardless, it sounds like the other two of Pitt’s claims are still in play, so it would appear that all this Miraval madness ain’t over yet. Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Share ’em in the comments (below)!

[Image via Nicky Nelson/MEGA/WENN]