Brad Pitt Sources Slam Angelina Jolie's 'Untrue' Child Abuse Allegations!

Brad Pitt sources are already on the defense!

Just hours after Angelina Jolie accused her ex-husband of abusing their children during the family’s infamous 2016 plane incident, sources are now denying the new claims!

Speaking to TMZ on Tuesday afternoon, several insiders close to the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star insisted the 58-year-old never choked any of the couple’s children or lunged at them, despite what their mother has just told the court. We sure hope that’s true!

Related: Tia Mowry Divorcing Cory Hardrict After 14 Years Of Marriage

For what it’s worth, the insiders reminded concerned fans that Brad took responsibility for his actions years ago. But importantly they claim he did not commit the newly revealed allegations. In fact, one source blamed Angie for continuing to rehash the family drama — thus causing her kids more harm in the process! The confidant argued:

“[She’s] adding inaccurate information for attention, it hurts the family.”

A source close to Brad also told People:

“It’s incredibly sad that she continues to rehash, revise and reimagine her description of an event that happened 6 years ago, adding in completely untrue information to try to get additional attention for herself at the expense of their family. She had the opportunity to share information with law enforcement who made the decision not to press charges. She had the chance to share this during the lengthy custody trial, which resulted in the judge granting 50-50 custody to Pitt. She has resorted to trying to keep rehashing the same thing. Going back to the same thing month after month with new and still false information for purposes that only she can understand.”

Wow…

These sources’ comments come after the New York Times obtained a copy of Angie’s latest court filing which she submitted in LA on Tuesday. In the filing (a part of the couple’s battle over their winery), she argued Pitt physically and emotionally abused their kids, Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne while on a flight from France to California.

Related: Donald Trump Sues CNN For Defamation — Wants $475 MILLION!

Amid an altercation between the co-parents on the plane, Brad allegedly “choked one of the children and struck another in the face.” He also reportedly “poured beer and red wine on the children,” Angelina alleged via the court docs. The argument, according to the docs, began when Brad accused the actress of being “too deferential” to their kids.

As we’ve reported, an FBI investigation was done at the time, but no charges were filed, despite the case agent believing there was “probable cause to charge Pitt with a federal crime for his conduct that day.” No legal action was taken, though, a heavily redacted FBI report written at the time stated:

“After reviewing the document, representative of the United States Attorney’s Office discussed the merits of this investigation with the case agent. It was agreed by all parties that criminal charges in this case would not be pursued due to several factors.”

It’s unclear if Angelina’s latest child abuse allegations were a part of the investigation since most of the findings were redacted.

It’s definitely interesting to note how the law has sided with Brad in the past, especially when it comes to his kids. Not only was he not charged for the alleged plane incident, but he was initially awarded 50/50 custody of his minor children following a trial against his ex. Unfortunately for him, the Maleficent star managed to successfully fight back at the ruling last year and now has full custody while Brad just has visitation rights. Still, it shows the court wasn’t concerned about letting him spend time with his children despite these accusations. So, did they not know about the particulars? Or did they not find them credible for whatever reason? Hmm.

Thoughts, Perezcious parents??

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN/MEGA & Today/YouTube]