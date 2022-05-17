The Surprising Reason Johnny Depp Has Not Made Eye Contact With Amber Heard The Entire Trial

What an unexpectedly deep look into this breakup!

Johnny Depp‘s defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard has yielded a trial that’s mostly been focused on the most salacious allegations: abuse, drug use, grievous bodily injury, cheating, even sexual assault with a bottle.

But this one is different. Here’s something Amber can’t find it in herself to admit Johnny did to her — instead his own lawyers have to provide proof. But somehow it seems so devastating.

Related: Amber Heard Grilled About New Claims Of Sexual Assault With A Bottle

Rewind to earlier this month when a spokesperson for Amber blasted Johnny’s courtroom behavior, telling People the Pirates of the Caribbean star “does not have the fortitude or courage to even look at Ms. Heard at all throughout the proceedings.” We guess that got around to Johnny and his team. Because in her cross-examination. Johnny’s attorney Camille Vasquez asked Amber:

“Mr. Depp hasn’t looked at you once this entire trial, has he?”

Huh. It hasn’t always been easy to tell with the camera angles, but hey, that’s true. He hasn’t looked at her. Amber answered:

“Not that I’ve noticed, no.”

Vasquez pressed:

“You’ve looked at him, though, many times, haven’t you?”

It’s true, we’ve seen her looking over at his table both during her questioning and from her own side of the court. She agreed, “Yes, I have.” It was then that Johnny’s attorney asked an apparently very loaded question:

“You know exactly why Mr. Depp won’t look back at you, don’t you?”

Amber replied with more confidence than anything she’d said so far:

“I do.”

Well? What’s the reason?? Vasquez asked:

“He promised you you would never see his eyes again, is that true?”

Amber replied, her voice cracking:

“I don’t recall if he said that.”

Vasquez then played an audio recording of one of the last times Johnny and Amber saw one another outside of court, in San Francisco in July 2016 — weeks after their divorce and her public claims that he had hit her with a phone.

Related: Amber Forced To Admit She HAS NOT Given Divorce Money To Charity!

Despite that, Amber called this meeting to speak to Johnny (he previously testified he went in hopes she would retract her abuse allegations). In the recording, she can be heard begging:

“I just wanted to touch you.”

He reacts how you might expect, reeling:

“Really, after all this s**t you just said? After all the s**t you f**king accused me of?”

There is more back-and-forth in which Johnny tells her they’ll “never see each other again”, then the sound of a little struggle as she apparently tries to grab his sunglasses, and he rejects her:

“Don’t take my f**king glasses off. You don’t like f**king looking at not my f**king eyes? You will not see my eyes again.”

See what we mean? Devastating. It’s not a punch, it’s not even a hit. He’s rejecting her forever. Vasquez asks:

“He kept that promise, hasn’t he?”

Amber answers:

“As far as I know, he cannot look at me.”

Vasquez clarifies:

“He won’t look at you, right Ms. Heard?”

Amber stands her ground, saying:

“He can’t.”

See the entire exchange, starting at about the 20 minute mark (below):

Under redirect, Amber’s own lawyer gives her the opportunity to give a different perspective. She said the real reason he can’t look at her is “because he’s guilty”:

“He knows he’s lying. Otherwise why can’t he look at me? I survived. I survived that man, and I’m here and I’m able to look at him.”

Hmm. Seems to us like we have ample evidence of Johnny making good on a threat, something he really did to hurt Amber, and this time she won’t agree to it. Why? What do YOU think??

[Image via Cinzia Camela/WENN/Law&Crime Network/YouTube]