Kelly Osbourne Has Quietly Welcomed First Son With Sid Wilson!

Kelly Osbourne is officially a momma!

The Fashion Police alum has finally welcomed her first born child with longtime boyfriend, Sid Wilson. However, the news didn’t come from the proud parents themselves, but rather… a proud grandparent! Sharon Osbourne stopped by British talk show The Talk UK on Tuesday, where she just couldn’t help but give an update on the new family’s exciting milestone! The 70-year-old explained:

“They’re doing just so great. So great. She won’t let a picture go out of him, and I’m so proud of her.”

The new grandma also revealed the little boy’s name is Sydney — seemingly after his rocker dad! SO cute!

We’re over the moon for Kelly! She first raised speculation that she’d gone into labor back in November after cryptically posting to her Instagram story:

“OK, here we go”

The 38-year-old has been silent on social media since.

What a special time for the new family! We wish them nothing but the best on their parenting journey. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Kelly Osbourne/Instagram & Guillermo Proano/WENN]