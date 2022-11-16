OMG! Bradley Cooper & Ex Irina Shayk Reportedly Trying For Baby No. 2!

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk aren’t just getting back together — they have babies on the brain?! So say inside sources on Wednesday!

In case you missed it, rumors have been swirling around for a while that Irina and Bradley might be rekindling their romance three years after they split. It all started when the 36-year-old model posted several pictures on Instagram from their family vacation in August, including one where they were seen getting pretty cozy.

Of course, there’s a chance this could have been nothing more than a friendly family getaway between the co-parents. However, things seemed to be heating up between Irina and Bradley when the exes were spotted walking their dogs in New York City earlier this month, and they could not keep their hands off each other. In fact, the momma even grabbed the Silver Linings Playbook star’s butt at one point during their outing!

While this may have seemed like confirmation that the pair were back together, sources later told People they “have both been single and started hanging out more together.” But they are not officially a couple again — though Irina has reportedly been pushing for them to start up their romance again:

“Irina is very happy to spend time with Bradley. She very much loves him.”

Sounds like they’re well on their way. But if so could they be leaping several steps this time?

Sources claimed to Page Six the (maybe?) former couple — who already share their 5-year-old daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper — are trying to expand their family. OMG!

Considering the rumored reconciliation has reportedly been fueled by BCoop’s fatherly qualities, it kinda makes sense Irina would be ready to go for it again. An insider shared with Us Weekly on Wednesday that it’s during all the co-parenting conversations that the pair have become increasingly “flirty” with each other, saying:

“Irina and Bradley have been getting more and more flirty with their correspondence and their time together.”

The source also corroborated the claim that Irina has been “the one leading the charge” for their potential reconciliation as she really “wants Bradley back in her life.”

As for what he wants? The insider claimed the 47-year-old actor “seems open to” the pair rekindling their relationship, adding that Irina’s “friends think they’ll get back together” at some point. We’ll have to see what happens, but it seems more and more likely that we’ll be seeing Irina and Bradley together again AND possibly with a new addition to their family! How exciting!

