Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Spotted Reuniting AGAIN At NYC Event!

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have reunited again — out at an event!

The former couple both attended the same shindig on Saturday night in New York City. Eagle-eyed observers watched as the former couple seamlessly made the rounds among partygoers and, well, each other. It doesn’t necessarily mean they’re fully back together, of course. But they’re certainly in close quarters here!!

Related: Inside Bradley Cooper & Huma Abedin’s ‘Intriguing And Challenging’ Connection

As you’ll recall, Shayk and the Silver Linings Playbook star share daughter Lea, 5. They have successfully continued to co-parent even after ending their relationship back in 2019. With four years of dating history prior to that, it’s clear the duo has remained on good terms. And Saturday night’s impromptu outing just goes to prove it even further!

The event in question was a blow-out held by the clothing brand Self-Portrait at the restaurant and bar The Flower Shop in NYC on Saturday. Shayk co-hosted the event with the company’s founder, Han Chong. And the model even posed for a picture during the outing alongside Cooper! The snap included Chong and British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, as well! You can see that pic HERE.

Shayk and Cooper have continued to co-parent very well throughout the years. We’ve noted that in the recent past ourselves. Plus, last year, the 36-year-old model spoke about the American Sniper star and admitted he is “the most amazing dad” while discussing their co-parenting habits.

More recently, insiders have questioned whether the Hangover star could officially get back with the Russian-born model and have more kids, thereby making Lea an older sister. Of course, that’s not quite true just yet. Cooper has also been linked to Huma Abedin recently. So… yeah!

Still, what do U make of this sighting, Perezcious readers?? Are they back seeing each other, or is it just friendly?

Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]