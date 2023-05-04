The Best Binge Watches For Anyone Craving MORE Royal Drama!!

The British monarchy has its hands full of controversies these days. Whether it’s prep for King Charles III‘s coronation or the never-ending family feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, there’s really no shortage of drama.

But, if you’re anything like us, you just can’t get enough! If you’re all up to tabs on the IRL regals, we’ve got your fix for the best TV shows you can binge-watch right now! Grab your popcorn and get comfy!

Related: An Inside Look At The Lavish Lives Of Royal Pets!

The Crown

By now, you’ve probably heard of this show! The Crown is an award-winning Netflix series that follows the lives of the British royal family from the 1940s to modern times. Not only does the show chronicle the life of Queen Elizabeth II, but it also gets into many other high-profile scandals — like King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s affair!

If you’re looking for royal chaos in your life and haven’t checked this series out yet, you’re in luck: it has five seasons out right now (and more on the way)!

Young Royals

Those of you looking for a more fictitious royal world to dive into, look no further. Young Royals follows Prince Wilhelm as he adjusts to life at his prestigious new boarding school. Things get complicated when sparks fly with another classmate! Sign us up!

Almost Royal

Almost Royal is a mockumentary series that is sure to have you cackling! The BBC America show follows two clueless British aristocratic siblings as they visit America for the first time. So, not only can you get a kick out of the posh lives of royals, but you can also enjoy a humorous glimpse at the US!

Reign

This period drama was described as Game of Thrones meets Pretty Little Liars and Gossip Girl. What more could you ask for?! Originally on The CW, Reign centers on a teenage girl, Queen of Scotland Mary Stuart, who is supposed to marry the king’s son, Prince Francis, in a pre-arranged marriage. While they do have a mutual attraction, Francis’ illegitimate half-brother Bash also starts to catch Mary’s eye. Let the royal love triangle begin!

Related: Could Prince Harry Lose His Visa Over Drug Stories In Memoir?!

Long Live The Royals

Animation fans might find some joy in Long Live The Royals. While there is only one season, this comedy about the British royals ruling their kingdom while maintaining a normal family life is sure to delight anglophiles. It premiered on the Cartoon Network but can now be found on Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and other streaming services.

Bridgerton

It’s (almost) a tale as old as time now, but one that cannot be missed by royal fans!

Netflix’s smash-hit Bridgerton is set during the Regency era in England. It follows eight close-knit siblings of the powerful Bridgerton family as they attempt to find love. The first season will have you swooning (and maybe even blushing… IYKYK) as Simon Basset and Daphne Bridgerton fall in love!

Queen Charlotte

If you couldn’t get enough of Bridgerton, you better get ready for the highly-anticipated spin-off, Queen Charlotte! This new series will follow the young queen as she rises to prominence and power — and navigates her great (though complicated!) love story with King George. It will begin streaming on May 4. If it’s anything like Bridgerton, it’s sure to be a huge success!

The Tudors

Going way back in time!

The Tudors, a Showtime drama, takes place during the early years of King Henry VIII‘s nearly 40-year reign of England — from 1509-1547. It’s got everything you want: family drama, love triangles, and cliffhangers to die for!

The Royals

This show packs a punch with all the drama in store! The Royals, which originally premiered on E!, follows a British royal family fighting over power and lacking trust in one another. Sound familiar??

While it’s based on a fictional family, you’ll certainly see similarities to the real royals. Queen Helena is the matriarch of the group, and she desperately attempts to keep her family together as they struggle with common and atypical issues while in the public eye, along with her husband King Simon. There’s a rebellious daughter, Princess Eleanor, who can’t stay out of the tabloids, and her twin brother Prince Liam who is a full-on playboy until he must become heir to the throne when their brother Prince Robert is killed.

The Windsors

The Windsors is 100% a parody of the lives of King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Catherine, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle! Consider it a long, sometimes raunchy SNL sketch that’ll have you laughing from start to finish. And get this, the show was just renewed for a fourth season in April, and they plan to make a big splash as they return to TV with a feature-length special to mark Charles’ coronation next month, per Variety! This should be good!

Well… this should keep you royal stans busy for awhile! What’s at the top of your watchlist? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Netflix/E! Entertainment/Channel 4 Comedy/YouTube]