Will Selling Sunset Ever Recover? Christine Quinn Exits Ahead Of Season 6!!

It’s official! Christine Quinn is saying goodbye to Selling Sunset after five seasons on the popular reality series.

According to Page Six, multiple sources have confirmed the 33-year-old real estate agent will not be returning to the Netflix show, saying she is ready to move on to new projects such as walking “the catwalks in NY, Milan and Paris.” Could we expect anything less from Christine?! LOLz! Another insider shared with the outlet her exit was long overdue, saying:

“Christine knew this day would come. She’s proud of the work she put in to make ’Selling Sunset’ a success, but she could see herself phasing out of the cast even before she began filming Seasons 4 and 5. Her goals are far bigger than playing a villain on an ensemble reality series. She can’t wait to start the next chapter of her career and show the world who she truly is.”

The decision for Christine to leave the series was apparently mutual — especially after she claimed on the Call Her Daddy podcast in May that producer Adam DiVello threatened her and told her to “kill” herself during an argument. A source explained:

“After Christine made her feelings known about Adam DiVello, she came to a mutual decision with Netflix and the show’s production companies that it made sense to exit before Season 6.”

Before she made the shocking accusations about Adam, the reality star actually said she would be back for the new seasons of Selling Sunset even though she “terminated her contract” with The Oppenheim Group. Christine started her own real estate company, RealOpen, with her husband Christian Richard and even teased a potential “battle of the brokerages” in the future. That would have made for some interesting television! However, many viewers were still skeptical about her return. She still didn’t have the best relationship with many cast members. PLUS the mom missed the season five reunion after allegedly testing positive for COVID. We guess the cynics were ultimately correct!

Now the big question is: Will this be the beginning of the end of Selling Sunset?! Considering a majority of the series centered around the drama with Christine over the past couple of seasons (and they also lost beloved cast member Maya Vander), it seems like a strong possibility! Like what else will the cast talk about now?!

However, there are two new cast members, Nick Cannon’s baby momma Bre Tiesi and longtime realtor at The Oppenheim Group Nicole Young, who are joining the show for its upcoming sixth and seventh seasons. So who knows! The newcomers could stir up some decent drama to keep everyone interested enough, but they’ll certainly have some big heels to fill now that Christine is done!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think it was time for Christine to leave the show? Or are you bummed by the news? Let us know in the comments (below).

