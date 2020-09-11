Brian Austin Green Is Focused On Not Taking Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly ‘Flaunting Their Relationship’ ‘Personally’

Brian Austin Green is staying focused on himself, NOT on ex Megan Fox‘s relationship with Machine Gun Kelly!

As you’ll recall, the longtime couple called it quits on their marriage at the end of last year, formally sharing with the public about it this spring when the Jennifer’s Body star was spotted looking friendly out and about with MGK. Since then, the 90210 alum has been open about co-parenting with his estranged wife, though it hasn’t been without some tension between them!

A source revealed to Us Weekly:

“Brian isn’t devastated by their split anymore, as they have been through breakups and splits a few times now. He doesn’t care that Megan and MGK have been flaunting their relationship publicly and is trying to focus on his own life and obviously dating a few other girls in public himself. He’s not taking it personally.”

We’re glad to hear he’s starting to move on! Green was briefly linked to models Courtney Stodden and Tina Louise, however, it seems like both of those possible relationships have fizzled out at this point.

The insider added (below):

“Megan cut the chord with Brian and was just over it. It had to do with her meeting MGK, but both of them know it was finally time to call it off. Brian is happy and is enjoying not having to deal with constant drama.”

While Brian is focusing on himself right now, Megan and MGK are all about each other. Still, that doesn’t mean they’ll be taking any big steps before they’re ready, so we can rule a quickie engagement out (for now)! A source previously explained to Us:

“MGK and Megan aren’t seriously talking about getting engaged, married or having kids right now and they’re not there yet. It’s too soon for everyone, both of their kids and Brian [Austin Green] included. They are definitely super into each other. MGK is obsessed with Megan. MGK has met Megan’s kids, but Brian is pretty protective of them. Megan and Brian’s relationship is so up and down. They have been coparenting in a healthy way as best as they can.”

But just because they’re not putting a ring on it yet doesn’t mean they aren’t totally obsessed with each other, which they are:

“They’ve had a ‘thing’ since they met and this natural born connection, which is why they’re so attracted to one another. She loves his swagger and personality and he loves how much she understands him and of course, he finds her to be drop dead gorgeous.”

Deep AF!

We wonder if Brian will move on to a serious relationship of his own anytime soon… not that there’s any rush!

