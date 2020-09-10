Megan Fox Finally Let Machine Gun Kelly Meet Her Kids — Despite Protective Dad Brian Austin Green!

Moving fast or right on schedule??

It may have looked like Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox went from 0 to 100 real quick, but they’re actually taking things at a good pace despite being “super into each other.”

A source spilled (below) to Us Weekly:

“MGK and Megan aren’t seriously talking about getting engaged, married or having kids right now and they’re not there yet. It’s too soon for everyone, both of their kids and Brian [Austin Green] included. They are definitely super into each other. MGK is obsessed with Megan.”

Though they may not be ready to take any life-altering steps just yet, they did recently mark a milestone: meeting the kids. As you’re likely aware, Meg and Brian share three boys: 7-year-old Noah Shannon, 6-year-old Bodhi Ransom, and 4-year-old Journey River. The 90210 alum is also dad to 18-year-old Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green from a past relationship.

The insider added:

“MGK has met Megan’s kids, but Brian is pretty protective of them. Megan and Brian’s relationship is so up and down. They have been coparenting in a healthy way as best as they can.”

So glad things have been going well in the co-parenting department for the sake of their boys! Miz Fox actually might be able to get a few tips from her beau, who shares 12-year-old Casie Colson Baker with ex Emma Cannon. It’s unclear if the Jennifer’s Body star has met Casie yet.

As for co-parenting with Megan and Brian, things seem to be going fairly well for now, the 47-year-old recently shared in an interview:

“We shared a lot together and we really went through a lot together. So right now the paths are different and she is on her path doing what she feels she needs to be doing to be happy and I’m on my path doing what I feel I need to do to be happy and it’s not for a lack of love for the kids or lack of being responsible, it’s really important to take care of yourself. It’s important for us as parents to take care of ourselves. I wish her all the best and I wish myself the best as well.”

While the twin flames might not be putting a ring on it just yet, it seems they have plenty of chemistry to keep them occupied in the meantime, the confidant claims:

“They’ve had a ‘thing’ since they met and this natural born connection, which is why they’re so attracted to one another. She loves his swagger and personality and he loves how much she understands him and of course, he finds her to be drop dead gorgeous.”

Any thoughts on these two, y’all?! Let us know (below) in the comments.

[Image via Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram.]