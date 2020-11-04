Tori Spelling Defends Brian Austin Green After Exes Shaded The S**t Out Of Him!

After two of Brian Austin Green‘s exes came out in support of Megan Fox following a recent social media squabble, at least one person is sticking by his side.

ICYMI, the Jennifer’s Body star slammed the 47-year-old on Sunday for falsely portraying himself on social media as an “eternally dedicated dad of the year” and her as an “absent” mom after he posted a Halloween pic featuring their youngest son, 4-year-old Journey.

Related: Megan & Brian Have Been Fighting Behind The Scenes For A LONG Time!

After Vanessa Marcil, with whom BAG shares 18-year-old son Kassius, and Courtney Stodden, who he had a brief fling with earlier this year, both stood firmly with Miz Fox — and spilled even more dirt on his parenting, an old onscreen girlfriend is getting his back!

Yes, Ms. Donna Martin herself, Tori Spelling, is singing Brian’s praises, calling him one of the “best parents” she knows!

On Wednesday, the momma of five headed to her Instagram to show support for her longtime Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star, which no doubt came as a result of the Halloween drama! Along with a photo (above) of the pair, along with bestie Jennie Garth, taken on the set of 2019’s semi-reboot BH90210, Spelling wrote:

“My heart lies with all of my brothers and sisters but specifically @jenniegarth and @brianaustingreen . We really grew up together. Just a silly bunch of teenagers. Jen and I used to giggle so hard in each other’s faces we would snort and cry and fall to the ground. Finish each other’s sentences and still do. Bri would “pull my pigtails” on set and till this day can still “push my buttons” in the best of ways bc he knows me so well.”

Aww, super cute! And love that they’re still so close after all these years!!

But here comes the good stuff, the sTORI Telling author praising each of her castmates for their parenting abilities:

“Standing by these two for decades I’ve watched them both grow into such amazing humans. We are all parents now. And, Jen and Bri are the best parents I know. Honor to consider them my friends and brother and sister on this journey in life. I love you both. I always have. Always will!”

Just out of nowhere she pays BAG a compliment like that? No way, she’s definitely jumping into his corner!

The question is, does she really see as much as his estranged wife and his exes did? People can show a completely different side of themselves when company is over. Something to think about…

She concluded the post (read the full caption HERE) with a plug for her upcoming podcast, co-hosted by Garth, so maybe we’ll hear more of her thoughts on the drama there?! Let’s hope so!!

[Image via Spelling Television/Torand Productions & Tori Spelling/Instagram.]