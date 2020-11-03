Courtney Stodden Says Brian Austin Green Only PRETENDED To Be A Father While 'Actually Just Seeing Other Women'!

ALL of Brian Austin Green‘s exes are coming out against him!

First, after Megan Fox‘s biting shade directed at her estranged husband over Hallo-weekend, she got support from Brian’s previous baby momma Vanessa Marcil. Now someone else is speaking out… and spilling some pretty hot tea!

If you’re not caught up to speed, Meg slammed her ex’s Instagram post with 4-year-old son Journey as a tactic to portray himself as an “eternally dedicated dad of the year” — while she was some kind of an “absent” mom running off with a rapper. According to Megan, those images are both far from the truth.

Vanessa, who shares 18-year-old Kassius Green with Brian, also chimed in on Sunday, agreeing:

“Like I said….The Truth always comes out in the end….”

And now, a more recent flame has entered the conversation: Courtney Stodden.

The details on their brief fling weren’t totally clear a few months back, as the BH90210 star was also rumored to be seeing model Tina Louise around the same time. Later Courtney claimed he had been seeing several women — and was an all-around untrustworthy f**kboy, frankly.

And on Monday the model gave even more details on his sketchy antics, painting a picture not of a single dad trying to make it work — but of a single guy trying to work his image! She started by praising Megan, writing:

“I’m so proud of Megan for speaking up about the way Brian seems to use his kids as a flex. During my time spent with him, when I was over at his house, his kids were never there. They were always with Megan. She wasn’t an absent mother. And yet, like she says – she doesn’t plaster them all over her social.”

We didn’t peg Megan for being an absent momma, but it sounds like all that time with Machine Gun Kelly probably gave Brian plenty of ammo to sell that narrative. And according to Courtney, that wasn’t the only thing he was manipulating!

Courtney alleges he used his status as a single father to “lie” to multiple women, including her:

“There were times Brian would tell me that he couldn’t see me because he had his kids – and I later found out that this wasn’t true, he was actually just seeing other women at those times. Like, dude – you’re allowed to see other people, just be honest about it. To me and to them. And don’t use your kids as your lie.”

Of course, the Washington native brought up THAT hot tub video, which was posted to her ‘gram just after the first photos of Green and Louise were made public in early July:

“Brian had been lying to many women at once about being exclusive with them. Before knowing this, I posted a video of him and I together to my IG. He said he was ‘disappointed’ about this. Really, he was just disappointed that my vid cost him a couple other booty calls who didn’t know they were booty calls.”

Well, Tina has moved on to Diddy now… So something tells us she isn’t losing any sleep over the BAG-man. LOLz!!

Stodden concluded her post by accusing Brian of using his kids like tiny human shields to protect against the backlash of his bad behavior:

“Then he started posting loads of pictures of his kids, acting like this doting single dad. It was clearly an attempt to protect his image, using them. How could all of us women who he’d tried to play be mad at such a loving father? He soon lost interest in ‘working’ with me on music (when he never actually did) when he realized I wasn’t giving it up. The whole experience was a bit gross. Women and children are not props. How long until men realize this? #brianaustingreen #meganfox #truth”

Wow! If that’s true, it’s SO GROSS! We are so curious how Brian is going to respond — maybe on the next episode of his podcast??

Take a look at Court’s steamy pic and fan reactions (below):

Thanks for all the tea, Court. Ball’s in your court, Brian, at least until another ex chimes in!!

[Image via Brian Austin Green/Courtney Stodden/Megan Fox/Instagram.]