Vanessa Marcil Sides With Megan Fox Amid Renewed Brian Austin Green Drama Over Halloween Pic!

In the aftermath of the Halloween drama between Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green, his other ex has weighed in on the situation!

Vanessa Marcil, who shares 18-year-old Kassius with the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, has never gotten along with Megan historically, it’s true. But apparently the enemy of her enemy is her friend! When she saw the Jennifer’s Body star’s surprising takedown of their mutual baby daddy over the weekend, she could not WAIT to cosign!

Related: Megan Pulled Machine Gun Kelly From A ‘Stupor’ & Made Him ‘A Better Person’

It all started innocently enough when BAG posted a Halloween pic to Instagram on Sunday, featuring 4-year-old son Journey Green.

Megan had apparently had enough of her ex’s perfectly paternal social media face because she BLEW UP over the photo, commenting:

“Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It’s not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren’t in. I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture via Instagram.”

Fighting words!!

Fox, who also shares 8-year-old Noah and 6-year-old Bodhi with Brian, continued:

“You’re so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time. Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?”

Wow!

Following the comment from his estranged wife, Brian deleted the photo and re-uploaded it with Journey cropped out — and of course with Megan’s comment no longer attached.

But it seems Vanessa saw it just like we did! The General Hospital star posted to her own IG on Sunday:

“Like I said….The Truth always comes out in the end….”

And if it wasn’t clear enough whose “side” she was choosing, the caption was simply: #ImWithYouSister.”

Damn!!

We’re not entirely shocked by Marcil’s latest move, TBH! After all, she did call her ex “a very angry/sad human being who still has too much shame to take full responsibility for his actions as a father” recently. And she accused him of having unresolved childhood trauma to boot!!

We’ll be waiting on Brian’s response… something tells us it won’t be long before he has something to say to BOTH exes!

[Image via Vanessa Marcil/Megan Fox/Brian Austin Green/Instagram.]