Brian Austin Green Has A SNARKY Response To Ex’s Claim He’s ‘Sad’ & ‘Angry’

This dirty laundry is being aired VERY publicly.

Brian Austin Green and ex Vanessa Marcil have long had a rocky relationship, but for some reason the bad blood has escalated over the past few weeks, coinciding with him being dumped by Megan Fox and starting to date again.

Green’s former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star went on an Instagram tirade accusing him of being (among other things) a “very angry/sad human being.” The actor posted a cryptic reply on his own IG page, but on Thursday he responded in a much more explicit way.

In a new episode of his podcast …with Brian Austin Green (titled “Sangry” btw), BAG very sarcastically addressed his baby momma’s accusations. He began:

“I’m just angry. … I’m angry and I’m sad all the time. And I just don’t know what to do about it. … I’m more angry today, I don’t know why.”

Riffing with co-host Derek Russell, he joked:

“You know that my temper… it’s legendary… If you check around the industry, I’m known as the angry, sad guy. And the diva on set.”

Hinting at Marcil’s comments that he had “shame” and “pain from [his] childhood,” the father of four continued:

“I go to therapy every week, but honestly I don’t know if it’s enough. I’m angry all the time. … I think everybody should have a therapist all the time, anyway. Whether they’re angry like I am, or they’re fine.”

The words may be couched in irony, but it’s good advice, honestly! His next statement was slightly less comprehensible:

“It’s a bit like jumbo shrimp, or sweet and spicy sauce … They’re just complete opposites, being angry and sad, like, they don’t seem like they would mix together, they’re sort of like oil and vinegar to me.”

Hmm… not sure we’re with him here. Plenty of people are angry and sad at the same time. Especially THIS year! A good therapist would tell you that, Brian!

The co-hosts moved on to one of Marcil’s other claims, with Russell joking, “I never loved you,” to which the 47-year-old replied sarcastically, “That’s a shame.”

Circling back to “very angry/sad” one more time, he quipped that “Everyone who knows me sums me up that way,” and proposed the podcast start selling shirts that say “Angry Slash Sad.”

Not a bad idea in 2020, tbh.

Before the episode, BAG previewed the topic on IG, posting a clip of himself growling angrily. Friend and fellow 90210 co-star Shannen Doherty applauded the clap back, commenting:

“The least angry person I know.” “Btw bravo for this reply. Jesus why ppl feel the need to talk about others is beyond me. I guess just never needed attention that much.”

Meanwhile, Tina Louise — with whom it was previously reported Green had ended things before they were spotted together again — had a more flirty reaction. She wrote:

“Kinda hot when your [sic] mad. Lol “

Is the fling back on, then? That would be ONE positive outcome of the whole drama. LOLz!

This back-and-forth thing just seems really messy. For the sake of their son Kassius, maybe these two should consider keeping their personal disputes private in the future? We guess they just aren’t that type… at least they still have that in common!

[Image via WENN, Michael Wright & Adriana M. Barraza]