Megan Fox Shades The S**t Out Of Ex Brian Austin Green Over Halloween Photo With Son Journey!

Megan Fox isn’t feeling any love towards her ex Brian Austin Green after his latest social media move!

It all started when the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor took to Instagram on Sunday, uploading a photo of himself and their youngest child Journey dressed in costume from Halloween. Unfortunately, the cute snap was overshadowed by a very shady reaction from the actress!

Publicly commenting on Brian’s post, Megan slammed her estranged husband for “using” the 4-year-old to fit his “pervasive narrative” about her parenting skills. She fired off at the apparent dig in a lengthy message, writing:

“Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It’s not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren’t in. I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture via Instagram.”

The momma of three continued:

“You’re so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time. Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?”

Green did not return the shade, but instead deleted the upload, choosing to post a new, cropped version like she suggested (below).

Thankfully, his original IG — and her scathing remarks — have been saved by Instagram account, Comments by Celebs! Take a look:

Commenters on the 47-year-old’s newest pic were quick to pick up on their fight, too. While most called out Fox, there were still some who criticized the need to shame her for voicing an opinion! Here is just a sampling of the reactions to the drama:

“Maybe she could have just called him instead of leaving a comment?” “Hopefully she publicly thanks you! Since she was able to publicly call you out” “Bro don’t let your baby mother Get you down THEY ARE YOUR KIDS TOO!” “Why give into her demands??? They’re you’re children too…he looked adorable…” “Y’all do realise he reposted this on purpose to gain your sympathy and hate Megan more? This man is manipulative AF and knows EXACTLY what he’s doing. just saying.” “The misogyny in these comments is off the charts. That’s the mother of your child and you’re loving the hate she’s getting. Shame on you.” “You guys didn’t listen to what Megan said at all. She’s not mad that Journey was in the picture. She’s mad because you guys see Brian post the kids and she doesn’t so you guys think she’s an absent mother when she’s not. Stop trying to shame Megan for standing up for herself. Yall love to do that to her”

Last we heard, a BAG source told Us Weekly how the star was “totally cool” with his ex “getting more serious” with musician Machine Gun Kelly. They even added how “there’s no animosity” between the exes! Yeah, right!

