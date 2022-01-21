Brian Laundrie CLEARED Of Newlywed Couple's Murder!

In case you somehow missed it, the FBI finally came out and gave us the evidence proving who murdered Gabby Petito.

Over four months after the YouTuber was found dead in the Grand Teton National Park in Jackson, Wyoming, the Denver offices of the Bureau revealed, thanks to evidence in his notebook, that Brian Laundrie did indeed, as long suspected, strangle his fiancée before becoming a fugitive from police — and ultimately taking his own life in a Florida swamp.

But as we finally get closure in that crime, what about the related cases that have popped up over the past few months?

Well, in perhaps the most well-known case to have come under scrutiny due to its proximity to Gabby’s story, the FBI has determined they can definitively clear Brian for good.

For those who don’t know, newlyweds Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner (above, inset) were found murdered at a campsite near Moab, Utah back on August 18. Their killing was retroactively connected to the more famous case in the minds of the public because Moab was the town where the police stopped Gabby and Brian after a witness reported their domestic dispute. Not only that, the Moonflower Community Co-Op where Kylen worked was the exact spot where Gabby and Brian had their fight. That was just days before the killing.

The main evidence in the deaths of Kylen and Crystal was that they had told friends about a “creepy” guy who was bothering them. A guy who wasn’t from there and had a girl with him. It was enough for internet sleuths and Kylen’s father alike to strongly suspect this was Brian and Gabby — and perhaps the murder cases were linked.

However, in the wake of the FBI’s shocking revelation on Friday in which they revealed Brian admitted to killing Gabby in his notebook, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office released their own press release revealing the information that came to them from the FBI’s investigation. The upshot? Brian had nothing to do with the double murder.

The release reads definitively:

“In the course of this investigation, there has been considerable conjecture that Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie were somehow involved in the double homicide. Upon investigation, the FBI and Florida Investigators have determined, based on electronic transmission evidence, that neither Petito nor Laundrie were involved in this case.”

JUST IN. 'Neither Petito or Laundrie were involved in this case.' Information regarding the double homicide of Crystal Turner and Kylen Schulte just released. #GabbyPetito #BrianLaundrie (via Grand County SO) pic.twitter.com/mgUFywedyW — Josh Benson (@WFLAJosh) January 20, 2022

Yes, the fact of two murders happening so close together was nothing more than a coincidence — and perhaps a sad statement about how many disturbing crimes fall through the cracks in our country.

We wonder what other conspiracy theories about Brian Laundrie we’ll soon get real answers on…

