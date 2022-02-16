Britney Spears Adopts New Dog & Cat -- And Mom Lynne Spears Reacts!

Britney Spears has some new members in her family!

In an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, the 40-year-old pop sensation introduced fans to her new Australian Shepherd puppy named Sawyer — and he’s clearly captured Brit’s heart with his big, blue eyes! She began in the caption:

“Geez …. can you have two loves of your lives because he comes in second !!!! I’m introducing the new edition to my family … his name is Sawyer and he’s a white Australian shepherd with blue eyes !!!!!”

Britney revealed she found Sawyer “like a dream” while vacationing with her fiancé Sam Asghari in Maui and immediately took him back home with them. Since then, she shared that they have formed a strong bond, explaining:

“It’s funny … he doesn’t talk back but it’s like he understands what I’m saying !!!! I can talk to him for 30 minutes about potty training and rewarding him when he goes potty on the pad !!!! I think he understands me especially with those eyes … he makes my heart melt … he needs me and I like that !!!!!”

So sweet! However, Sawyer isn’t the only new addition. The momma revealed that she also adopted a cat, who she plans to introduce to her followers at a later date — presumably when she can find her!

“I also have a new cat and will introduce her later but i watched a documentary on cats last night !!!! Such intelligent animals … dogs think people are God … cats don’t because they know better !!!! Thought that was a cool line !!! My cat is French and very peculiar … she looks at food as if she is 30 for two min before she eats it … she’s extremely smart and she looks like a miniature cheetah !!!!”

And it turns out the feline is also a master escape artist, as she has already disappeared inside of Britney’s home twice! The Toxic singer continued:

“Me and security couldn’t find her for 2 hours and then when we did she would disappear again !!!! Anyways I have a house FULL of small animals and I like it besides the potty training !!!! Here’s me dancing with my baby and he definitely has me FEELING LOVE … That’s what I’m dancing to !!!! Anyways have a good night and God bless !!!!! Psss if you look close you can see Sawyer at my foot for one split second shot !!!”

He is so precious!

Many of her followers were thrilled by the arrival of the adorable pets, including her estranged mother, Lynne Spears. She wrote in the comments section:

“The most beautiful pup ever with blue eyes!!!”

The comment comes as a surprise since the pair have not been on good terms. Back in November, Britney even slammed Lynne in a since-deleted Instagram post and claimed she gave her dad, Jamie Spears, the idea to start her conservatorship. So it’s safe to say that everyone had their eyebrows raised at Lynne weighing in on the performer’s new additions to the fam!

Reactions to Britney’s adorable new dog, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram, WENN]