Britney Spears Opens Up About Sons Sean & Jayden In RARE Reflection On Parenting!

Britney Spears is in her feels now that her children are turning into young adults!

The pop star, who shares sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, took a moment to reflect on how hard it can be to watch her children grow up so fast in a new Instagram post on Sunday. Alongside a series of cute photos, the 40-year-old noted that her new puppy Sawyer is already getting SO big — something that has reminded her a lot of her kiddos! She shared:

“My baby is getting bigger. I will just say it just like when my boys got bigger … IT LITERALLY SUCKS. They don’t need me anymore … I’ve cried oceans for my boys and I’m not lying!!!!”

Awww!! That’s a lot of crying!

While her sons might be getting more independent, not everything is the same when it comes to taking care of a dog. Brit noted one silver-living of welcoming the Australian Shepherd into her family, adding:

“Oh well … but Sawyer … yes, he’s bigger but he will always need me and I like that.”

The perks of being a dog momma! Check out Britney’s emotional post (below).

In the past, Spears has been candid about her sons’ desire for privacy, sharing in a September upload:

“I have to ask their permission to post them because they are extremely independent little men.”

Every once in a while she gets to squeal about them on her feed, she added:

“There’s a lot I can’t share with you all because my kids are very private which I love but I will tell you they are both extremely talented and I’m so incredibly blessed to have these two little men in my life!!! And if they’re reading this … which I’m pretty sure they’re not … I love you two little devils so much.”

In October, she was seemingly beginning to get baby fever when she teased of her teenagers:

“Why can’t they just stay babies forever??? They will always be MINE!!!!!”

A few months later, the Crossroads alum was allowed to post a sweet family photo (below), happily remarking:

“I haven’t posted pictures of them for some time cause they’re at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it …. But I went out of my way to make this cool edit and guess what …. They’re finally letting me post it !!! Now I don’t feel left out anymore and I’m gonna go celebrate …. Oh s**t I guess cool moms don’t do that … Ok I’ll just read a book instead!!!!”

Hah! The Toxic vocalist also expressed how sad it’s been for her to see Sean and Jayden mature in the blink of an eye, continuing:

“It’s so crazy how time flies …. My boys are so big now !!!! I know … I know … it’s very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast !!!! Talk about enough to make you go to your knees … GEEZ !!!! I’m extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman and so kind that I must have done something right !!!!”

She has so much to be proud of! All this talk about parenting really has us thinking she might try to have a little one sooner than later! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

