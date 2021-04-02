Bridgerton Breakout Regé-Jean Page LEFT THE SHOW! Find Out Why The Duke Isn't Coming Back!

Holy s**t, thou art saying WHAT to us??

In a shocking announcement to fans, Bridgerton broke the news on Friday that Regé-Jean Page, one of the two breakout stars from the Netflix megahit, would not be returning for Season 2.

In the form of a fancy note from Lady Whistledown, Shondaland wrote to viewers:

“Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family.”

Yep. We knew the second season was going to focus on Anthony Bridgerton, the brother of Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), but Simon Basset’s story is OVER!

Thankfully at least his leading lady will remain on the show — apparently just referring to her husband offscreen constantly like Maris from Frasier. The notice concluded:

“Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer — more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”

One new fan we already know is devastated? Kim Kardashian, who commented on the announcement post:

“Wait!!! WHAT????”

We’re with you, gurl! Many other fans agreed, some assuming this must be a bad late April Fools joke, others just being devastated, writing:

“You guys know he is the reason we watch right?” “Oh no ” “This can’t be true??!!?? Simon is the show”

But it gets even worse… See, it’s not just Season 2, y’all. It sounds very much like we won’t be seeing Simon EVER AGAIN! Everything from him sounds like an official farewell to the show! He responded to the IG post:

“It’s been an absolute pleasure and a privilege! Joining this family – the connection on and off screen, with our cast, our crew, all the incredible fans, has been like nothing I could have ever imagined — the love is real and will just keep growing.”

Why does that sounds like goodbye for good?? Shonda Rhimes is known for not being precious with her casts, shaking things up, killing people in random car crashes. But this isn’t that. No, according to the Duke himself, the role was ALWAYS intended to last just a single season.

Describing the initial pitch he got on the show to Variety, Page recalls:

“‘It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end — give us a year.’ [I thought] ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”

“Give us a year.” Sounds like he’s not planning on coming back to us! And he likes that the story is something of an anthology, with each season telling a different love story for each sibling:

“One of the things that is different about this [romance] genre is that the audience knows the arc completes. They come in knowing that, so you can tie people in emotional knots because they have that reassurance that we’re going to come out and we’re going to have the marriage and the baby.”

Yeah, yeah, reassurance is nice. But that doesn’t give us more sensuous, perfectly lit shots of this man’s body!

But Regé-Jean is happy to be the Matthew Crawley of Bridgerton, leaving the show behind for other projects. He says:

“I have nothing but excitement for Bridgerton continuing to steam train off and conquer the globe. But there is also value in completing these arcs and sticking the landing.”

But the question is, how do YOU feel about it?? Let us know your thoughts about Regé-Jean’s exit in the comments (below)!

