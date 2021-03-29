Kim Kardashian Is FINALLY Watching Bridgerton And She's A Total Fangirl!

Move along, Kanye West. Kim Kardashian has her eyes locked on The Duke these days!

That’s right, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has finally tuned into Netflix’s Bridgerton, and judging by her Instagram Story Sunday night, she’s hooked!! Despite being three months late to the party (but hey, guess that’s still fashionable, right?), the 40-year-old wrote on her story:

“It’s finally happening!!!”

Related: Kim Kardashian Shares Rare Makeup-Free Lingerie Video Amid Kanye West Divorce

She added a pic of her TV where Regé-Jean Page’s Simon Bassett and Phoebe Dynevor’s Daphne Bridgerton attend a ball together (above). Throughout the evening, the model followed up with additional pictures, making it clear she’d blown through at least the first four episodes already!! The reality star captioned the posts:

“I’m not ok!!!!”

Along with a photo of the British love birds dancing, she added:

“What is happening?!?! I’m not crying!”

Sure, Kim. Whatever you say, LOLz!

Don’t worry though, she wasn’t alone to sob by herself. Friends Stephanie Shepherd and Tracy Romulus were alongside enjoying tall glasses of white wine while gushing over the streamer’s “biggest show ever.” It looked like the perfect girl’s night. Clearly, Stephanie was feeling some type of way too because she uploaded on her own timeline:

UGH! This is making fans wanna do a rewatch, no doubt! And honestly, it’s no wonder the American socialites were digging a show about some British socialites! They’re swimming in very similar pools, y’all! Though we wonder what Kim’s reaction will be to THAT moment in episode five. Hah!

Related: Looks Like Pete Davidson Might Be Dating Bridgerton Star Phoebe Dynevor!

When watching a very heartbreaking moment of the series (we won’t spoil all the drama for you, Perezcious readers), Kanye’s baby momma could even be heard shouting at the main heartthrob Simon, saying:

“Chase her!”

Hmm… a subtle hint to someone in Kim’s own life????

To the E! personality’s excitement, he did! And she literally squealed with joy, shouting, “Yes! Yes!” We love how invested the aspiring criminal justice lawyer was while binge watching and cannot believe it took her so long to get around to this Shonda Rhimes hit!

Reactions, readers?? You surprised Kim waited so long to jump on the Bridgerton train? Would you have pegged her as a fan before hearing her enthusiastic reaction? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram]