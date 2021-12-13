J.K. Rowling Gets Called Out AGAIN -- Yes, For ANOTHER Transphobic Tweet!

J.K. Rowling sparked controversy again.

The 56-year-old Harry Potter author – who has previously been criticized for transphobic remarks in the past – shared an article from The Sunday Times on Twitter that claims the Scottish police will “record rapes by offenders with male genitalia as being committed by a woman if the attacker ‘identifies as a female.’” Along with a link to the story, she wrote on Sunday:

“War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength. The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman.”

The tweet immediately received criticism online, including from Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness who called out Rowling for her “constant transphobic cherry picked vitriol.” They said:

“The biggest threats of violence against women has always been cis gender men. Not trans women, unless Jk’s constant transphobic cherry picked vitriol convinces you otherwise. But as trans women are assaulted, deprived of work, killed, and raped JK is safe in her mansion.”

Someone else commented:

“jk rowling is a bad person w/ bad politics, a childish understanding of feminism and a truly ugly spirit. it’s embarrassing to look at her tweets. it’s upsetting to watch her harm marginalized people. it’s infuriating to me as a feminist, as an assault survivor and as a woman.”

A third social media user wrote:

“JK Rowling, a person made famous for writing about wizards and magic and horse-birds and giant murder trees, wants to tell you that trans people don’t exist.”

And another compared the famous writer to one of her villainous characters:

“Imagine inventing as reprehensible a character as Prof. Umbridge and then deciding to be her forever.”

As we mentioned before, this is not the first time that she has come under fire for her harmful statements regarding the transgender community. Rowling first got slammed for transphobic comments when she took issue with an article that used the inclusive phrase “people who menstruate” instead of the word “women.” She stated at the time:

“I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

The novelist was lambasted by some Harry Potter alums at the time, including Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. Daniel Radcliffe also voiced his support to the community, expressing in a statement through The Trevor Project:

“While Jo is unquestionably responsible for the course my life has taken, as someone who has been honored to work with and continues to contribute to The Trevor Project for the last decade, and just as a human being, I feel compelled to say something at this moment. Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.”

Clearly, Jo still hasn’t learned just how harmful and problematic her comments are. What are your thoughts on Rowling’s latest backlash? Let us know in the comments (below).

