Oh No! Britney Spears’ Birthday Celebration Cut Short After Her Dog Suffers Medical Emergency!

Apparently, Britney Spears’ birthday weekend started rough!

The pop sensation is turning 42 years old on Saturday. And according to TMZ, she was enjoying a pre-birthday celebration with her brother Bryan Spears and several others at her manager and best friend Cade Hudson’s home in Los Angeles on Friday night. Sources claimed even her mom Lynne Spears had been there for the party, and they were getting along great!

But what started as a fun night soon took a scary turn when one of Britney’s dogs suddenly suffered a medical emergency! The group cut the celebration short in order to rush the pup to a 24-hour veterinary clinic. The outlet reported that Britney, Cade, and Bryan left the residence to head to the vet at 2:00 a.m.

Photos published by TMZ showed the singer looking completely distraught outside of the home. Although her dog doesn’t appear in any of the pictures, photographers claimed they witnessed it being brought to the vet. Once the animal was at the clinic, the trio was then spotted at a gas station convenience store. And again, Britney looked so upset. You can see the pictures (below):

This breaks our heart! The outlet reported that Britney, Cade, and Bryan returned to the vet again shortly afterward. Thankfully, everything seems to be alright now. Sources told TMZ on Saturday that they took the pooch to the vet to get checked after it hurt its foot. Her dog is said to be fine now. Phew!

What a terrifying way to begin your birthday weekend! We’re glad Britney’s dog is OK! Hopefully, she will enjoy the rest of her celebrations — incident-free — moving forward! Reactions? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram]