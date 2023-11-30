Britney Spears Goes Completely Nude -- Again -- In Throwback Beach Picture!

Britney Spears is baring it all on social media once again!

On Wednesday, the 41-year-old pop sensation took to Instagram to share a picture of herself on the beach. In it, she was wearing a pair of hoop earrings and nothing else! In the snapshots, Britney could be seen posing sideways to show off her bare backside while smiling over her shoulder and holding her chest with both hands. There’s a shadow in the area of sand behind her of what appears to be the photographer, though their identity is unknown.

The Womanizer artist didn’t say too much in the caption. She kept things simple, writing:

“…it’s just me !!!”

Ha! Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

Damn, Britney!!

If you thought this photo looked familiar, then you would be correct! She previously shared an almost identical snap in October with no caption to celebrate the success of her book The Woman In Me. Britney tends to reuse photos and videos on her social media, so fans are not surprised to see this naked pic popped up on her account again. This also isn’t the first time she’s gone fully nude on the platform! And not even in the last few DAYS!! Not even 24 hours ago, she dropped a video of herself saying “good morning” to her followers on the ‘gram while lying totally topless in bed.

Clearly, Britney has been feeling herself this week! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram]