Britney Spears Reveals She Was ‘Forced’ To Do Emotional Diane Sawyer Interview By Father Jamie

Now that her conservatorship is over, Britney Spears is speaking out about many of her horrible experiences over the years – including her 2003 interview with Diane Sawyer.

On Monday, the 40-year-old pop sensation took to Instagram to share a lengthy note on a wide range of topics. At one point, she touched on how because she has access to her own money following the end of the conservatorship, she’s now been able to head to the mall and shop during the holidays. Her thoughts on shopping, though, seemingly conjured up some memories from her infamous interview with Sawyer, and she did NOT mince her thoughts about that situation.

Following the release of The New York Times’ Framing Britney Spears, the 75-year-old journalist actually got blasted online after the documentary included footage from that interview, which featured her intense questioning about Britney’s breakup from Justin Timberlake and more. Sawyer continuously blamed the singer for the split, asking what she did to cause it and pressing her on whether she cheated on Timberlake at one point. She even brought up a quote from Britney, in which she shared how she only slept with one person. That’s only a small portion of the problematic interview Sawyer conducted with Britney, and it got even worse — to the point where the Crossroads actress understandably burst into tears.

And as we said before, Brit is now calling her out for it:

“Do we dare forget the Diane Sawyer interview in my apartment almost 20 years ago? What was with the ‘you’re in the wrong’ approach?? Geeze… and making me cry???”

Referencing one question Sawyer asked about whether she had a shopping problem, the momma of two wrote:

“Seriously though… I lived in my apartment for a year and never spoke to anyone… my manager put that woman in my home and made me talk to her on national television and she asked if I had a shopping problem!!! when did I have a shopping problem?”

Britney then expressed how she wasn’t even looking to speak on her heartbreak from Timberlake; it was her father Jamie Spears who showed up at her apartment and made her do the interview:

“Something I never shared when I had that break up years ago was that I couldn’t talk afterwards … I never spoke to anyone for a very long time …I was in shock… pretty lame of my dad and three men to show up at my door when I could hardly speak… two days later they put Diane Sawyer in my living room… they forced me to talk!”

Although she was a “baby” at the time, the Toxic artist said she now is standing up for herself:

“I would like to say now ‘ma’am I’m a catholic slut!!! You wanna join me at a mass and I can serve your husband my certificate on shopping for anonymous players???’ I should spend a thousand dollars if I want every day of my life and she can kiss my white ass.”

Giving a little more context for her scathing thoughts, Britney revealed she was finally able to take out $300 from an ATM “and was so proud” of that moment, even though she was also “maybe a little” self-conscious to admit on social media:

“I’m more embarrassed for my family for coding the fact that i wasn’t allowed to have cash for so long when I worked my little ass off for them. I’m embarrassed for the state of California for permitting my father to have me work as hard as he worked me all those years and never seeing a dime. I’m embarrassed for all of them and I’m sad for them because I know my value and worth now … and they LOST ME !!!”

Ultimately, she celebrated the fact that she was able to buy some chocolate, socks, and wine with her money and felt “so independent” doing so.

Hell yes, girl! Treat yourself!

Elsewhere in the post, Britney confessed that while she is thankful for all of the “blessings” her career has provided over the years, she doesn’t plan on heading back out on the road in the future:

“I know I’m not playing in huge arenas with my loud band anymore but I will be honest and say life on the road is hard!!! My first three years in the biz and on the road were great but I’ll be completely honest and say that after those three tours and the pace I was going … I don’t think I ever want to do it again !!! I hated it!!! I read an interview a long time ago where Will Smith even said the music industry is a whole different animal compared to movies !!! I agree it’s too much!!!”

Honestly, whatever makes Britney happy at this point is all that matters, even if it means her never touring again!

Diane has yet to react to the comment, but as usual, we’ll keep you posted if she does. Reactions to Brit’s scathing call out? Drop them in the comments! You can check out the entire message (below):

